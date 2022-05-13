We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Father’s Day gifts don’t have to be hideously expensive to mean a lot so we’ve rounded up our pick of the best pressies and treats that we know dads of all types will love.

Whether you’re looking for something to make your Dad feel extra special or hunting for suitable Father’s Day gifts from the kids, we’ve found something to suit every type of dad imaginable, from Star Wars fans and sporty dads to beer lovers and kings of the barbecue. It couldn’t be easier to find the best Father’s Dad gifts for 2022 – this handy gift guide has it all covered.

1. Personalised Socks With Your Child’s Drawing

Best for doting dads of budding artists

Is it even Father’s Day if you don’t buy him socks? These are the ultimate Dad socks – super-soft and comfy as can be. But best of all they can be personalised with your child’s favourite masterpiece! Simply upload a photo of your child’s drawing from your phone and they’ll replicate it on the socks. No other socks will ever compare. Easily one of the best Father’s gifts you’ll find.

2. Girl Dad T-shirt

Best for dads of daughters

Channel Prince Harry with this cheeky tee fit for Royalty – he wore one very similar during a skit he starred in for his non-profit sustainable travel organisation Travalyst. The tee is an absolute steal and comes in a range of colours – we particularly like the pink version. It’s perfect for any doting dad of daughters and is machine-washable plus lightweight with a classic fit. It’s not just about telling the world he has daughters either – to be a girl dad means to advocate for girls to have the same rights, opportunities, and privileges as boys. Amen to that!

3. Black Stump & Glasses Gift Set

Best for wine-loving dads

Is he a red wine lover? Then treat him to this gift set from Laithwaites, the largest direct-to-consumer wine merchant in the world. They reckon this is possibly the most delicious Aussie red ever – and it’s their no. 1 bestseller. The set comes with two Black Stump glasses so you’re in with a chance of getting to enjoy it too!

4. Personalised Name Slate Cheese Board & Knife Set

Best for cheese-loving dads

Personalised Father’s Day gifts can be a bit hit-and-miss. They’re a thoughtful gesture – but if you choose an item he won’t actually use, it can end up languishing in a random drawer. No chance of that ith this cheeseboard though – it’s as practical as can be and the perfect personalised pressie for the cheese-loving man in your life.

5. Outdoor Pizza Oven

Best for pizza-loving dads

An outdoor pizza oven is this year’s must-have garden gadget and this one from Salter is a brand new launch in time for Father’s Day. The nifty machine is brilliant for the dad that loves to barbecue. It cooks authentic wood-fired pizza in just 60 seconds. And best of all, you can 20% off in the two weeks leading up to Father’s Day. It’s not available to buy just yet but check back in early June to snap yours up with the discount in place. (COMING SOON)

6. 3-in-1 Barista Deluxe Coffee Machine

Best for coffee-loving dads

If he’s a caffeine fiend, he’ll love this classy coffee machine. We thought long and hard about which coffee machine to include and this is the one we think that all kinds of coffee-loving dads will love. What marks it out from other machines is the fact that it’s compatible with all the market-leading coffee pods. That means he can rustle up almost any type of barista-style coffee when he’s dashing out the door, but he can also make espresso using fresh ground coffee – perfect for weekend mornings at home. It also has a milk frothing wand for perfect lattes and cappuccinos every time, plus a 19-bar Italian pressure pump and a built-in temperature dial. And the retro design will make a cool addition to any kitchen counter.

7. BBQ Heroes Gift Box

Best for foodie dads

This expertly curated BBQ Heroes Gift Box will make a really lovely gift for a dad who’s happiest in the garden with something on the barbie and a cold beer to hand. The hamper is great value as it’s packed with meat rubs for both chicken and ribs, flavoursome sauces from artisan producers, and a selection of drinks and snacks. Inside you’ll find sea salt and malt vinegar crisps, original biltong, three bottles of Empress beer, two bottles of Pale Ale and a British IPA. We’re drooling – and think it’s a Father’s Day bargain!

8. What Does Daddy Do All Day?

Best for dads who love reading bedtime stories

We absolutely love Wonderbly books – they make such thoughtful personalised books to be cherished foreverand the quality and attention to detail is outstanding. And now little ones can treat Daddy to his own adorable personalised story book – perfect for enjoying at bedtime together. Suitable for little ones aged 3-6 years, it’s a laugh-out-loud adventure for the whole family to read. You can personalise it for both the daddy in question and up to three children. Do note that 10th June is the last ordering date for Father’s Day for this year at Wonderbly.

9. Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Best for sporty dads

Massage guns are everywhere these days but they’re not cheap. This deep tissue massage gun caught our attention because it’s more affordable than many of the models we’ve seen AND you can get £20 off it just now. We called it in from Menkind and gave it to a sports-mad dad who hits the gym on a daily basis but who’s been having some trouble with a niggly calf muscle of late. The verdict? He’s an absolute convert and loves that it comes with five different attachments and offers variable intensity. The built-in battery gives you up to 4.5 hours of run time, and it worked a treat on a tired mum’s achy back too. So buy it for him and you might benefit too!

10. Stormtrooper Decanter

Best for Star Wars fans

This is a smashing treat for any dad that loves Star Wars. Isn’t that all dads?! After all, who wouldn’t want a decanter shaped like a stormtrooper’s head? The picture really doesn’t do it justice – it’s sturdier and cooler than it looks, with a cork topped seal to keep your tipple in top condition and a capacity of 750ml. Add a bottle of his favourite whisky, and the Force will most definitely be with you.

11. PerfectDraft Keg Machine

Best for beer-loving dads

Treat him to pub-quality draught beers at home with his very own beer tap. It’s a seriously expensive bit of kit BUT it works out significantly cheaper than nipping to your local for a pint in the long run. What’s more, he’ll earn a fiver for every keg he returns using the free recycling scheme. A PerfectDraft machine keeps your beer chilled to the perfect temperature and the keg will stay carbonated and fresh for up to 30 days. (If it lasts that long.) And when you’re ready for a refill, he’ll have more than 40 different beers from around the world to choose from, so this is one Dad gadget he’ll definitely never tire of.

12. The Ultimate Dad’s Craft Beer Box

Best for craft beer fans

We tried this out on a dad who knows everything there is to know about craft beer – he even started his own co-operative brewery – and it more than passed the taste test. He really rated the selection of beers in the box and we LOVED the ridiculously delicious coated peanuts which we felt we had to sample for quality control – very moreish. The glass is a cute extra touch and the socks are sure to raise a smile. As Father’s Day gifts go, you can’t really go wrong with this.

13. Thank You Dad for Everything Balloon

Best for fun-loving dads

Put a smile on his face with this round foil balloon. Featuring colourful letting on a silver background and the very sweet message ‘Thank You, Dad, for everything’, it’s the perfect way to let an important father figure know just how much he means to you on Father’s Day and all year round. Sometimes the best Father’s Day gifts are the thoughtful little surprises that don’t cost much.

