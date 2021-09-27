We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There are so many options when it comes to Halloween costumes for kids, from scary skeletons to wicked witches and more.

While many people choose to make outfits as one of the many Halloween crafts for kids you can get stuck into over the autumn season, sometimes it’s just easier to buy a costume online. As well as super easy, often-next-day delivery, there’s always so much more choice when picking out a costume online. Of course traditional monster costumes are still the most popular designs but we reckon that newer costume ideas, inspired by kids’ films and television shows, will be among the top choices this year.

So whether you’re planning an all-out party with exciting Halloween food ideas or just setting up for an evening of classic Halloween movies on the sofa, these are the Halloween costumes for kids that we’re loving this year.

Halloween costumes for kids

1. Captain America costume

Sizes available: 3 – 9 years | Price: £16

WandaVision, Black Widow, Falcon and the Winter Solider are just three of the amazing Marvel films coming out this year. Any child invested in the adventures of these super heroes will love one of these amazing inspired costumes from the films! While we’ve picked out the classic Captain America option, kids can choose from Iron Man, Spider Man, Black Panther and many others on the Matalan website.

VIEW AT MATALAN

2. Pumpkin costume

Sizes available: Up to 24 months | Price: Up to £11.99, dependant on size

This pumpkin costume is a real Halloween classic! If your kids love going pumpkin picking, it’s definitely the one to go for. Not scary but just spooky enough to fit in with the seasonal theme. The one we’ve picked out is ideal for babies up to one year old but you can buy pumpkin costumes for older children from Amazon too.

VIEW ONLINE AT AMAZON

3. Harry Potter costume

Sizes available: 3 – 12 years | Price: £20

Harry Potter has become a staple of the kids’ Halloween costume ideas list over the years. Practical and easily recognisable, all you need is the iconic black cape and badge, wand and black round glasses to transform into the boy wizard himself. You could even add this to the list of family Halloween costumes to try out, with other family members going as Ron and Hermione to complete the trio.

VIEW AT ARGOS

4. Spider costume

Sizes available: 3 months – 6 years | Price: £14.99

For a creepy crawly costume, go for this spider outfit from Amazon. It includes this cute jumpsuit with attached shoes, a hood and four detachable legs.

VIEW ON AMAZON

5. Baby Yoda costume

Sizes available: 3 – 12 years | Price: £20

Baby Yoda, aka The Child, captured hearts as soon as they appeared on screens last year. During the lockdown, trick or treating was off the table meaning that many kids lost on dressing up as their new favourite Star Wars character for Halloween. So now’s the moment!

VIEW ON AMAZON

6. Ghostbusters costume

Sizes available: 5 – 7 years | Price: £24.99

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Enter the world of ghosts and ghouls as one of the eccentric parapsychologists from the Ghostbusters film.

VIEW ON JOHN LEWIS

7. Mary Poppins costume

Sizes available: 4 – 9 years | Price: £16

This Mary Poppins costume is truly magical! The set includes this wonderful blue dress with its shiny glitter print, a matching headband and a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious print to the skirt. While it’s a popular costume idea for World Book Day, we reckon this would be a great one for Halloween too.

VIEW ON MATALAN

8. Cruella Devil costume

Sizes available: 0 years – adult | Price: £16.53 plus, depending on size

The new Cruella Devil film starring Emma Stone had tails wagging this year and now’s the chance for your child to dress up as the film’s super villain herself. This costume from Etsy includes the lush cape, either underlined or lined in the classic Dalmatian print.

VIEW ON ETSY

9. Frozen Elsa costume

Sizes available: 2 – 8 years | Price: £11.89 – £14.44, depending on size

Elsa is another modern Halloween staple! The two films have had kids hooked for years now and this is their chance to live out the Elsa fantasy. This set from Amazon comes with the blue dress, gloves, tiara, wand, earrings, ring and that iconic blonde Elsa braid. A definite favourite on the list of Halloween costumes for kids.

Looking for Halloween couples costumes for two children? You can also pick up an Anna costume from Argos and the two of them can go together as the sisters from the movies.

VIEW ON AMAZON

10. Witch costume

Sizes available: 3 – 10 years | Price: £9

The Witches film which came out this year has been a real favourite of kids around the world! Starring Anne Hathaway, it’s certainly a great Halloween movie. Now with this dazzling costume from Argos, kids can recreate their favourite scenes from the film. This set includes the black and silver cape and hat.

VIEW ON ARGOS

11. Dinosaur skeleton costume

Sizes available: 1 – 6 years | Price: £12

This dinosaur skeleton costume is so cute! Perfect for kids aged between one and six years old who want something to celebrate the occasion, without being too scary or spooky.

VIEW AT ASDA

12. Mermaid costume

Sizes available: 3 – 10 years | Price: £15

This Disney Princess Ariel costume includes a lilac bodice covered in sequins and tulle and a portrait of Ariel inside an oyster shell. It’s the perfect costume for those who love the Disney Princess collection and want to ride the wave into Halloween with something special.

VIEW ON ARGOS

13. Devil costume

Sizes available: 7 – 12 years | Price: £5

For a budget Halloween costume, Asda is the place to go! This devil costume is a 2-piece set, containing a tutu and headband with devil horns on them. It’s a great costume if you just need a quick go-to option for a party or school day.

VIEW ON ASDA

14. Pokémon – Pikachu costume

Sizes available: 3 – 8 years | Price: £17.99

This Pokémon Halloween costume is a great idea for kids this autumn. Straight from the franchise, fans will know exactly who this yellow creature is. The costume is a onesie, so it’s easy to pull on and off and still suitable to wear around the house when spooky season is over.

VIEW AT H&M

15. Pirate costume

Sizes available: 3 – 4 years | Price: £14.99

This adorable Peppa Pig-inspired Halloween costume is ideal for fans of the show. This George Pirate costume comes with the exciting, colourful printed top, waistcoat, matching trousers, pirate hat and 3D parrot.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Which one will you pick?