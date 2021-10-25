Halloween door decorations – seriously spooky ideas for monster doors

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Halloween door decorations are a great way to spook your guests before they even set foot in the house.

Love transforming your home with Halloween decorations? If you’re running out of ideas, let us introduce a great one – monster doors! A sure way to freak out your friends on the doorstep, these Halloween door coverings are cheap, colourful and such fun to make, all the family will want to get involved. These crafty coverings are made using a mixture of coloured cards, paper plates, tissue paper, and basically anything else you can whip together to make a monster out of your door.

Never made a monster door before? Well, help is at hand; have a look at some of these monster doors for some seriously spooky inspiration. Make sure you make the most out of your door, for example a door knocker can make a great crooked nose, or a letter box a straight-lipped mouth. Your monster door could even be munching on some post!

Once that’s sorted you just need to make sure the kids’ Halloween costumes are sorted, and you have the best selection of Halloween food ideas and you’re ready to get the party started.

Halloween door decorations

Googly eyed monster

Have you some fun with your monster door and give him some google eyes!

Double trouble monster door

What’s spookier than one monster? Two! These two look like they know something we don’t…

Many-eyed Monster door

He’s definitely watching you!

Spooky spider’s web door

The addition of a spider’s web gives this one a creepy crawly edge…

One-eyed monster door

The teeth give this guy a truly spooky look!

A bright fright!

Not everything needs to be a total fright-fest! How about a candy-coloured friendly Halloween door?

Frankenstein’s monster door

The addition of a little scar really brings this one to life…

Angry monster door

A rubber ring and some jagged paper teeth make him one angry monster!

Scared monster door

Add some colourful spots for a cute twist… even his horns can’t make this one threatening!

Overall, just have fun with it! A little creativity goes a very long way…