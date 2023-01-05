Can you put foil in an air fryer? The materials you can and can't use

If you've got one of these much sought after kitchen gadgets, you've likely wondered can you put foil in an air fryer? Here's everything you need to know...

Air fryers are everyone's favourite kitchen gadget at the moment, partly because for those wondering how much does it cost to run an air fryer (opens in new tab), the answer is not a lot - making them even more popular in the wake of the current cost of living crisis. From how to clean air fryers (opens in new tab) to are they healthy, the foodies among us are keen to know how best to use these handy devices.

And with warnings over a dangerous air fryer hack (opens in new tab) recently going viral, some are now eager to find out how to use their air fryers safely, and one question that keeps cropping up is can you put foil in an air fryer? We've done some research and found out exactly which materials you can - and can't - put in your air fryer.

Can you put foil in an air fryer?

Yes, you can put foil in an air fryer. While it's not safe to put foil in the microwave, air fryers cook food using a rapid circulation of hot air - similar to a convection oven - meaning it's perfectly safe to put foil in the machine.

In fact, there are several advantages to wrapping your food in foil while it's in the air fryer. It can prevent any seasoning or marinade from dripping through the basket and instead stays mixed with the food, ensures that heat is distributed more evenly and also makes cleaning up easier at the end of cooking.

You should, however, make sure the foil is attached to the food or the air fryer basket itself, otherwise it may become lose. Don't attach any foil to the bottom of the air fryer though, as this could disrupt the airflow.

You should also avoid using foil when cooking acidic foods such as tomatoes, peppers or citrus fruits, because they react with the material and will result in you having small amounts of aluminium in your food.

If you plan on using foil in your air fryer, it's always a good idea to check the manufacturer's instructions, as they may provide useful tips or things to avoid doing.

Can you put parchment paper in an air fryer?

Yes, you can put parchment paper in your air fryer. The silicone coating means it's heat resistant, making it another good option for keeping your air fryer clean while you cook food.

In fact, some retailers even offer perforated parchment paper specifically for use in air fryers, so the hot air can still reach the food and ensure quick and even cooking.

What other materials can you put in an air fryer?

Tempered glass - if labelled oven safe (e.g. Pyrex)

Other ovenproof dishes made from ceramic, metal or silicone

Stainless steel pots and pans (only if the handles are stainless steel too)

Cast iron skillets

Copper containers

Pizza stones

Silicone or paper baking cases

Pie tins

If in doubt, remember that any materials you can use in an oven you can also use in your air fryer.

What can you not put in an air fryer?

Plastic containers or Tupperware

Wood

Non-stick cookware

Don't put foil or parchment paper in your air fryer without any food

