Top 4 things tired mums do and what they buy on Amazon (trust me I’m a tired mum)

Whether you’re a new mum in the newborn trenches or a seasoned mum navigating life with teenagers - it’s highly likely you’re very tired. We know what it’s like to function on little sleep, so here are our favourite ways to throw money at the problem.

When it’s 9am but already feels like 4pm you know it’s going to be a long day, right? And no amount of ‘take a bath’ or ‘have an early night’ well-intentioned self-care advice is going to cut it.

Mum-of-two Anna tells us; "When I'm super tired I play Doctors with my two and play the patient that can't wake up and they have to investigate. It's not much but it means I can lie down for a few minutes each day."

When we spoke with our resident expert Anna Mathur for her take on parenting burnout , she told us; “I often encounter two different causes of burnout, ‘circumstantial’, so circumstances in your life that mean you’re not able to resource yourself. Perhaps you’re juggling young children with a demanding job and limited childcare. And, ‘created causes’ where you may be trying to do too much, to too high a standard then you may experience less down-time and more frustration and self-criticism when you inevitably miss the goalposts.” The top four things that Anna recommended in that helpful article for mums to do are;

Cut corners and seek ‘done’ over perfect, be it muting the school WhatsApp notifications or placing boundaries around how you spend your energy. Ask yourself, ‘What do I feel? What do I need?’ Next time a good friend asks how you are, challenge yourself to go beyond the ‘I’m fine’. Rest rest rest. But, if that’s hard to do, consider what feels restful. Slow your movement to calm your body, or delegate some of the mental load. Deep breaths and reading a book might not be as immediate a hit as a glass of wine at the end of the day, but it will be more nourishing.

I'm Stephanie Lowe family editor here at GoodtoKnow and when I became a mum six years ago, I thought it was some sort of competition ‘who was more tired than who’ both with my husband and with my new mum friends, it’s only now as I’m researching into it that I realise utter exhaustion doesn’t have to come with being a mum.

My friend Dionne, mum-of-twins and a teenager tells me; “When I take my kids to soft play I now put my Loop earplugs in. I used to feel all the mum guilt for blocking out their experience, when in reality soft play was a sensory nightmare for me that left me overwhelmed and on the edge. Since using them I think I’m a calmer mum.”

Mum-of-two, Keira agrees, she tells us; “Now when my partner takes the kids to their swimming lesson I don’t load the dishwasher or put a wash on, I sit and stare at a wall, in silence with my hot coffee. And it has made me a better mum. I have more tolerance.”

Lucy, a mum of three always felt guilty spending family money on herself before she slowly realised that that was what she was missing the most about life pre-kids, spending money on herself. “Now I make sure I have some money ‘just for me’ carved out of our family budget, so if I want the fancy dry shampoo I can without asking ‘permission’ which is just soul destroying.”

