Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals: Save up to 40% on best-selling beauty kits

November is the month that all the make-up lovers out there stock up on the best beauty advent calendars (opens in new tab) and start compiling a list of their favourite brands they hope to find under the tree this year. Charlotte Tilbury is sure to be up there for many, as the make-up artist to the stars has amassed a cult following with her vast selection of glittery palettes and lip products in every shade - from everyone's favourite nude, Pillowtalk, to the deep purple Festival Magic.

While the brand is undeniably a cult classic, Charlotte Tilbury is no stranger to offering unrivalled discounts on some of the most coveted products - just a few weeks ago the advent calendar (opens in new tab) was released, offering £244 worth of products for just £150. Now, Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday sale is here, and this year sees discounts of up to 40% on some of the most popular beauty kits. We've handpicked a few of the best deals so you can save on your favourite products or get ahead with your Christmas shopping - and while you're here, don't forget to check out our Black Friday perfume deals (opens in new tab) guide too.

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Pillow Talk Eye Enhancing Secrets - was £89 , now £53.40 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) Save a huge 40% on this three piece kit that's sure to make your eyes pop. Featuring the Pillow Talk eyeshadow palette in Pillow Talk Dreams, eye-defining berry-brown Pillow Talk Eyeliner and the matching Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara in Dream Pop, this set has everything you need for your Christmas party eye look.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte's Iconic Lip Secrets - was £77 , now £46.20 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) Another three-piece kit, this Charlotte Tilbury set is reduced by over £30 so you can perfect your lip look for less. Included in this limited time offer is a high-gloss lipstick balm, satin-finish lipstick and hydrating lip & cheek tint - all in the shade of your choice. You might want to hurry with this one, as certain shades are already selling out.

(opens in new tab) Luxury Palette Eyeshadow Trio - was £129 , now £77.40 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) Choose three eyeshadow palettes out of seven possible options in this exclusive deal that sees a saving of over £50. Choices include global favourite Pillow Talk, Green Lights (perfect for hazel eyes) and the glittering Golden Goddess palette.

(opens in new tab) Eye to Mesmerise Trio - was £75 , now £45 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) If you've been thinking about trying a cream eyeshadow for the festive season, then this is the perfect opportunity with 40% off this set of three thanks to Charlotte Tilbury. Again, there's seven shades to choose from - whether you're after a glittering Champagne to an indulgent Chocolate Bronze.

(opens in new tab) Colour Chameleon Eye Trio - was £66 , now £39.60 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) Perfect for smokey eye lovers, elevate your make-up look with these long-lasting eye pencils. Choose three shades for yourself or gift two to your friends so you can match on your next outing - now with 40% off.

(opens in new tab) Refillable Hot Lips Kit - was £69 , now £41.40 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) Choose a Hot Lips 2 lipstick of your choice plus two refills with this 40% off deal, so you can enjoy multiple shades of this luxury lipstick. Inspired by 11 female icons, choose from Kylie Minogue's 'Dancefloor Princess', Amal Clooney's 'Amazing Amal', Jennifer Anniston's 'Glowing Jen' and many more.

