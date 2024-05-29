The LookFantastic Summer Heroes Edit has landed and it's everything busy mums need in their make-up bags

If there's one thing a busy mum loves, it's a beauty treat that can take you from looking stressed out and still sleepy to school-run-ready in minutes, am I right?

You don't have to be a hardcore perfume lover or beauty buff to know that LookFantastic is where it's at when it comes to beauty subscription boxes that deliver plenty of bang for your buck and we've got good news - the Summer Heroes Edit from LookFantastic is packed with exactly those products and it's launching soon.

Whether you're into skincare tips for tired mums and want to try out some new beauty products without forking out for full-sized versions, or just want to keep your beauty kit and skincare routine up-to-date, a LookFantastic subscription box is a brilliant way to do it. Packed with popular beauty products worth at least £50, a monthly LookFantastic subscription box costs £15 when you buy a single box. Sign up for 12 months, and you'll pay just £13 per box. But every now and then, alongside each month's official The Box offering, you'll also get the option to sign up for one-off 'Edits' like the LookFantastic Summer Heroes Edit, which are carefully curated and packed with seasonal beauty extras.

The limited-edition LookFantastic Summer Heroes Edit is an 11-piece beauty collection worth more than £130 including four full-size products and seven deluxe-size products. From lightweight SPF to streak-free fake tan, it includes a selection of hero products handpicked to help you elevate your beauty routine and achieve radiant summer skin, whether you're jetting off to sunnier climes or holidaying at home this summer.

The LookFantastic Summer Heroes Edit goes on general sale on June 3rd and retails at just £45 but here's the best bit - subscribers to The Box will also get £10 off.

(Image credit: Nuxe)

What's in the LookFantastic Summer Heroes Edit?

Want a sneak peek at what you'll get in the Summer Heroes Edit?

Other LookFantastic beauty boxes we REALLY want

