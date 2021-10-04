Aldi is selling a gorgeous KitchenAid dupe in pastel pink for just £50

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.





Aldi is selling an incredible KitchenAid dupe in the prettiest pastel pink for just under £50 and it’s available for pre-order now!

Aldi is a great place to not only find incredible deals on food – but also home gadgets. From this cute ice-cream maker to a handy slow cooker, and even a matching pastel pink kettle and toaster set. Speaking of pastel pink, now Aldi is selling a pink stand mixer which is the perfect Kitchen Aid Dupe.

If you’re getting inspired by The Great British Bake Off and wanting to treat yourself to some new baking tools, look no further than this Ambiano Stand Mixer.

This classic mixer comes in a beautiful shade of pastel pink and it’s just £49.99! The mixer is made from high-quality plastic and stainless steel and features eight-speed layers to whip up your favourite bakes.

Ambiano Pink Classic Stand Mixer

It also comes with helpful dishwasher-safe accessories including a non-stick whisk, a flat beater with a silicone lip, a dough hook and a splash guard. The stainless steel bowl is easy to remove, has non-slip feet and has a capacity of 2.6 litres! So you can try your hand at baking anything from chocolate cherry muffins to rocky road brownies.

Aldi fans are raving about this mixer and have left plenty of rave reviews.

‘Lovely product, works great and such a lovely colour & design, very stylish,’ one penned

Another said it was ‘fabulous’ and wrote, ‘Great value for money! It looks like it cost so much more, really happy with the product.’

And a third baking fan said, ‘Really pleased with this machine, a very useful bit of kit.’

If pastel pink isn’t really your colour, or won’t match your kitchen, Aldi also sells this Ambiano Mixer in Pearl and Grey and all are available for pre-order for dispatch on the 10th of October.

These mixers are perfect for baking on rainy winter days and would make the perfect gift for any baking enthusiast – but order soon as Aldi has warned or parcel delays around the Christmas period.

Don’t miss out on this gorgeous mixer!