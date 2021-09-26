We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These rich chocolate cherry muffins are made with fresh cherries. This recipe makes 12.



It takes just three easy steps to make these flavoursome chocolate cherry muffins. This recipe uses fresh cherries for the freshest, tangiest flavour. Just like our chocolate muffins recipe, these muffins are made using plain chocolate. It takes just 15 minutes to bake these muffins.

Ingredients 300g (10oz) self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

90g (3oz) caster sugar

150g bar plain chocolate

250g (8oz) cherries, stoned and halved

250ml (8fl oz) milk

2 medium eggs

4tbsp sunflower oil

12-hole muffin tray, lined with paper cases

Method Set the oven to fairly hot, 200°C (400F°C, gas mark 6). Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl and stir in the caster sugar, plain chocolate (cut into chunks) and cherries.

Lightly beat together the milk, eggs and oil, and stir into the dry ingredients. Spoon this mixture into the paper cases in the pockets of the muffin tray.

Bake in the centre of the oven for 15-18 mins, or until the muffins have risen and are a light-golden colour and feel firm to the touch when lightly pressed in the centre. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cook completely. Serve warm or cold.

Top tips for making chocolate cherry muffins

Pack in plastic containers and freeze for up to three months. To defrost, remove from the freezer and take out of the container. Leave to defrost for at least 4 hrs, then warm through in a hot oven before serving.

