We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling heart-shaped Le Creuset cast iron pan dupes for Valentine’s Day 2022 and they’re SO adorable.

As we prepare for the most romantic day of the year, why not treat yourself to Aldi’s brand-new heart-shaped casserole dish? Perfect for giving as a Valentine’s gift or for cooking up the best Valentine’s recipes.

Aldi is our go-to when it comes to dupes for big-name brands, from the Hotel Chocolat velvitising hot chocolate maker dupe to the gorgeous pink KitchenAid alternative. Beauty lovers can even find swaps for Benefit’s best-selling bronzer and even Jo Malone perfumes, Aldi truly spoils us with its Specialbuy drops.

Now, lucky Le Creuset fans can snap up some lookalike heart-shaped casserole dishes from Aldi – perfect for the romantic occasion and to help them cook up a storm.

Casserole dishes are so versatile, they enable you to cook anything, from a Spiced Butternut Tangine to a pot-roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary. The recipes are endless!

Shoppers can either buy a solo dish, a set of two, or a set of three casserole dishes all for just £35! There’s also a choice of two colous—red or cream!

Kirkton House White Heart Cast Iron Casserole dish

Shoppers can buy the large dish on its own in both white and red, with matching heart-shaped lids. View Deal

The set of three comes with one large dish and two matching mini dishes, that can be used on all hobs including induction, and are oven safe up to 250°C. This lovely matching cast iron set is the perfect thing for dinner parties or just serving up a hot family meal.

Kirkton House Red Heart Cast Iron Set

This gorgeous crockery set also comes in white and features two sizes.

The large dish is 25.3 x 18.8 x 14.6 cm and the two small dishes measure 14.9 x 11.3 x 8.5 cm. View Deal

They are all made from Cast Iron and Stainless Steel with Porcelain Enamel Coating and both colour ways come with gorgeous matching lids with gold handles.

They’re available for pre-order for the 6th of February, meaning they will be all yours by Valentine’s Day!