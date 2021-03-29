We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has teamed up with National Lottery operator Camelot to bring The National Lottery to all of the supermarket’s 900 UK stores for the very first time.

We all love browsing the aisles of Aldi, searching out the best bargains and intriguing products. With Easter 2021 approaching, there’s never been a better time to sample their unusual chilli and cheese hot cross buns, or to double-check exactly which supermarket branches are open on Easter Sunday.

But now Aldi is offering customers even more incentive to check out their hundreds of UK stores.

From next month, the National Lottery’s full range of draw-based games will be rolled out at Aldi’s checkouts. Customers will soon be able to easily and conveniently pick up their tickets when doing their regular food shop.

And when it comes to exactly what tickets are available to buy, Aldi has got you covered with a pretty extensive range of options.

Lucky Dip tickets for Lotto, EuroMillions, Lotto HotPicks, EuroMillions HotPicks, Set For Life, and Thunderball games will be available at its checkouts.

This huge UK launch follows a successful trial in the north of England. Now all Aldi supermarkets in the UK are set to start selling The National Lottery at checkouts by the end of June 2021.

The National Lottery reportedly generates more than £30 million, on average, each week for good causes and projects throughout the UK. This money goes towards everything from supporting food banks and repairing local Scout huts, to helping make Olympic and Paralympic champions.

“We’re absolutely delighted to now be working with Aldi,” said Jenny Blogg, Retail Director at Camelot. “Making The National Lottery available in its stores has been a priority for us as we continue to make playing The National Lottery as convenient and easy as possible for people, wherever and however they shop.

“We’re pleased that Aldi customers will now have a quick, easy and convenient way to purchase their favourite National Lottery games, while at the same time contributing to the £30 million that goes to National Lottery Good Causes each and every week.

“We certainly hope there’ll be plenty of lucky tickets bought in Aldi stores across the UK.”

So remember to keep an eye out for the National Lottery arriving at your local Aldi store over the next few months.

You never know what good fortune could lie ahead!