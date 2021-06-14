We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a record player with incredible modern features and an even better price tag ahead of Father's Day this year.

Aldi is selling the Maginon USB Turntable for under £50, with built-in speakers, and lets you convert your record to MP3 files.

The bargain supermarket chain is known for having incredible deals on gadgets, from an insanely cute ice cream maker, and AirPod dupes to a genius pizza oven. They even have deals on inflatable hot tubs! Now Aldi is offering a USB turntable for just £49.99, the perfect gift for any music lover.

The Maginon USB Turntable has built-in speakers and a gorgeous retro design. It’s black with a see-through lid to protect your turntable and record from dust when playing or on standby.

Maginon USB Turntable With Speaker

Perfect for record collectors, or any music lover at that. It’s got built-in speakers and USB capability that lets you convert your favourite vinyls into mp3 files. View Deal Thanks to the USB you can not only play your favourite music and vintage records, but you can also convert them into MP3 files with a USB stick – no computer needed and completely hassle-free. Ideal for when you want to listen at home or take your favourite songs on the go with you. Maginon USB Turntable With Speakers It also has three rotational speeds, so will work with a variety of different sized vinyls and has an autostop function. It will stop rotating as soon as the last song ends and has a three-year warranty, so you can listen care-free.

It’s available online only and makes the perfect gift for any music lover, and would also make a great gift for dads with Father’s Day fast approaching. Best of all it’s delivered straight to your door and for £49.99 and free delivery, so it won’t break the bank.

It is great for an at-home boogie, and would also be ideal for long, warm summer evenings to sit back and relax with a classic gin and tonic – and share your music with your nearest and dearest.