Aldi is selling a case of 24 mixed cocktail cans for an incredibly cheap price

Our summer is sorted! Aldi is selling cases of 24 cocktail cans, including mojitos, cosmopolitan, and passion fruit martinis!

Nothing says summer like a classic cocktail, and thanks to Aldi we are spoiled for choice. The supermarket chain is known for its incredible range of bargain spirits, from the glitter globe gin to the salted caramel Biscoff liqueur and now they’re selling boxes of cocktails in cans with a bargain price tag!

Aldi is offering a case of 24 mixed cocktails for just £20.40, meaning the cans work out at just 85p each.

In the boozy bulk buy box, you’ll get six cans of Old Hopking original mojito, six raspberry mojitos, six cans of cosmopolitan, and six passion fruit martinis. Cheers to that!

24 Ready to Drink Mixed Cocktail Cans

The combination of classics makes this the perfect case for parties, garden gatherings and picnics, ideal for a summer of meeting outdoors.

Picture yourself, swinging in Aldi’s hanging rope chair, or lying on a sun lounger, sipping on a sweet raspberry mojito. If you’re feeling really fancy, you could even pour the cans into nice cocktail glasses, add ice, and a few edible flowers.

What’s in the Mixed Cocktail box?

6 x Tamova Cosmo Cocktail Cans – 250ml – 4% ABV ( 1 Unit Per Serving/250ml)

6 x Tamova Passion Fruit Martini Cans – 250ml – 5% ABV ( 1.3 Unit Per Serving/250ml)

6 x Old Hopking Mojito Cocktail Cans – 250ml – 4% ABV ( 1 Unit Per Serving/250ml)

6 x Old Hopking Raspberry Mojito Cans – 250ml – 5% ABV ( 1.3 Unit Per Serving/250ml)

The cans are best served chilled and best of all, they’re hassle-free. They’re ready to drink and you can get the case delivered straight to your door. So it’s perfect for a spontaneous gathering or to stock the fridge for the next sunny day.

The cocktails are also vegan for just £20.40 you can’t go wrong and if you’re really wanting to stock up, you can choose from cases of six or cases of 12.

If you’re not a lover of cocktails, Aldi also sells a range of boxed gin cans, including Haysmiths original gin and tonic, rhubarb and ginger, lemon and lime, and of course pink gin. Available for £28 for 24 cans.