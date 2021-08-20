Amazon is selling this super convenient Aperol Spritz duo for less than £20

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Amazon Aperol Spritz duo pack is just what you need to enjoy your favorite cocktail on the go this summer – and it’s less than £20.

Amazon is our go-to for all the best deals on food and drink, from being able to buy a box of 300 Biscoff Biscuits to a mega box of McVities favourites to share with your friends and family. Though our favourite deal of the moment has to be the Aperol Spritz duo pack.

Though the British weather might have you thinking otherwise, summer’s not quite over yet. And when it comes to making the most of the rest of this popular season, the best way to keep up that relaxed summer vibe is with a delicious Aperol Spritz cocktail.

Amazon’s duo pack has all the essentials to make the perfect Aperol Spritz for just £15.17!

You get a 35cl bottle of Aperol, and a 375 cl bottle on Cinzano prosecco, all packed into a super convenient cardboard carrier.

So you can have your favourite classic cocktail on the go, whether it’s to a picnic, camping or to share with a friend in the garden. It would also make the perfect gift for any Aperol fan who’s birthday is coming up.

If you’re new to Aperol Spritz, we’ll fill you in on everything you need to know. It’s an Italian aperitif that is a refreshing, bittersweet mix of orange and herbs, and – of course – bubbly prosecco.

To make the perfect spritz you simply need three parts prosecco, two parts Aperol and one part soda, poured over ice and served with a slice of orange. You can even add some edible flowers if you’re really trying to hold onto that summery feeling.

Amazon shoppers love this duo, one customer said, ‘This is delicious. A great value set that is beautifully presented and contains a half bottle of Prosecco and a half bottle of Aperol. I mixed half and half over a large glass of ice and garnished with a slice of orange and a small quantity of soda and it was perfect.’

Another Aperol fan wrote, ‘Absolutely gorgeous drink perfect for a hot summer’s day. This pack has got everything you need to make a perfect Aperol spritz. Lovely and refreshing🍹.’

Will you be giving the Aperol Spritz duo pack a go this summer?