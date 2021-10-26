We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Baileys advent calendar for 2021 is here and is filled with plenty of creamy Baileys goodness to get you through December – and there’s a chocolate truffle version too.

With December fast approaching it’s time to start thinking about which of the best chocolate advent calendars or non-chocolate calendars you want to treat yourself. There are so many brands to choose from but Amazon may have just made our decision for us.

Right now you buy two delicious Baileys Calendars for bargain prices! If you’re a chocolate lover, you can get the official chocolate Baileys Advent Calendar 2021 filled with creamy truffles.

Behind all of the 24 doors, is either a delicious either heart-shaped truffle, a salted caramel flavoured truffle, or an original bailey’s truffle all for just £29.99.

Official Baileys Advent Calendar 2021

Official Baileys Advent Calendar 2021

The perfect gift or treat yourself moment this festive season. You can’t go wrong with Baileys flavoured truffle! View Deal

The next calendar to tempt you this December is the Baileys Liqueur Advent Calendar. This has 12 doors filled with mini Baileys bottles.

Over the first 12 days of Christmas, you’ll get either a Salted Caramel liqueur, an Original Irish Cream, or an Espresso Creme Baileys to indulge in.

Baileys 12 Days Of Christmas Liqueur Calendar

Baileys 12 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar Liqueurs

It’s not Christmas if you don’t have a bottle of Baileys or a mini bottle of booze – and with this calendar, you have both! You can either share them around or enjoy yourself, throughout December. View Deal

This calendar is not only perfect for a festive tipple but each little bottle could be used for baking a Baileys-themed dessert. Why not have a go making the Baileys no-bake cheesecake or a dozen Baileys cupcakes?

You could even use them to make the perfect Baileys and Biscoff martini, or stir a few drops into a hot chocolate – or even a coffee.

Knowing all the Baileys lovers out there, these will sell fast so be quick and don’t miss out on these heavenly calendars!