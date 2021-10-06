We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Boohoo is selling utterly adorable matching Halloween outfits for you and your dog.

Spooky season is almost upon us, which means snuggling up on the sofa to watch classic Halloween movies, planning plenty of Halloween games for little ones and figuring out what you’re going to wear.

Halloween costume inspiration doesn’t come easily to everyone, which is why we’ve done the legwork for you by compiling a list of 50 of the best Halloween couple costumes and the best Halloween costumes for kids.

If that isn’t enough to get you excited, this year pets can join in on the dressing up fun with you, thanks to the Boohoo Halloween collection for pets!

Boohoo’s incredible collection is perfect for anyone who wants to match their Halloween costumes with their furry friend, from classic skeletons and spiders to an iconic reinvention of Elle Woods and Bruiser from Legally Blonde.

All the pieces are already available on the Boohoo website, with prices ranging from £4.50 to £15.

If 101 Dalmatians is your fave Disney film, you’re in luck as the fast fashion brand has an adorable crocheted pullover currently available for only £12!

The snuggly pullover is one you’ll want to have in your pet’s wardrobe for years to come.

With Boohoo currently running a 20% off site-wide sale, this is the perfect moment to bag a bargain while adding some spice to the spookiest day of the year.

Plus, all of the pet costumes come in a variety of sizes, so whether you have a terrier or a cocker spaniel, you’ll not be disappointed.

Boohoo also has a terrifying ‘Spider-Dog’ costume, so your dog can be ready for any Halloween party.