50 of the best Halloween couple costumes to copy for 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get all the outfit inspiration you need this October with our bumper Halloween couple costumes round-up.

We love any excuse to get dressed up and have our faces painted. And with another October 31st just around the corner, many of us are looking forward to donning a costume and celebrating Halloween in style.

Sometimes coming up with an original outfit idea for one can be hard enough, let alone thinking of two. This is why we’ve sought inspiration from the stars to help you decide on your’s and your buddy’s look for the night. Be it a much-loved creepy couple from a classic Halloween movie or a slightly less conventional offering, these 50 ideas are sure to get the creative juices flowing and please both people in the pairing.

50 of the best Halloween couple costumes:

1. Morticia and Gomez from the Addams Family

Quite possibly the freakiest family in film history, take style tips from popstar Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner who thrilled us with their take on the matriarch and patriarch of the Addams family for Halloween 2018.

2. Shrek and Princess Fiona

Model Heidi Klum and her musician husband Tom Kaulitz pulled out all the stops for their 19th Annual Halloween Party in 2018. Whilst the prosthetics may be a bit of a stretch – a bit of green body paint and some funny ears are sure to transform you and your partner into these beloved animated ogres.

3. Mario and Luigi from MarioKart

The Mario brothers are instantly recognisable and one of those perfect matchy-matchy Halloween couple costumes ideas. Take inspiration from funnyman Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller who dressed up as the video game icons in 2016.

4. The Joker and Harley Quinn

The Halloween costume suited for all troublemakers this October. Rapper Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty dressed up as the Joker and his girlfriend Harley Quinn, best known from the Batman and Suicide Squad movies.

5. Zombie Nurse and Doctor Death

Pair up as a good old fashioned medical Zombie duo this October 2021. This Halloween couple costume from Amazon includes the bloodstained shirt, trousers, hat and mask for Doctor Death. Plus a splattered dress, apron and hat for the other half. A no fuss costume we can get onboard with.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £18.95

6. Ghostbusters

Desperately in need of Halloween costume inspiration? Then there’s only one call for it. Buddy up as two of the infamous Ghostbusters gang for a look that’s funny and comfortable. Cobble together some trainers, a rucksack and a boiler suit each, add a little ghost-like embellishment and you’re good to go.

7. Buzz Lightyear and Jessie from Toy Story

Channel some childhood nostalgia this Halloween by dressing up as everyone’s favourite characters from the beloved Toy Story films. It’s also the perfect costume if you do need to add another member – think mini Woody like Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel. Or a little Mr Potato Head, Bo Peep or Rex the dinosaur would work well here too.

8. Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf

Kim Kardashian and best friend Johnathon Cheban attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in 2010 as these iconic fairy tale characters. Copy their look with a red cape and a few furry accessories.

9. Marty McFly and Doc from Back to the Future

Make like actors Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr and dress up as the instantly recognisable Doc and teen duo from the hit sci-fi film franchise.

10. Cruella De Vil and a Dalmation

“Cruella De Vil, Cruella De Vil, if she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will…” Copy Glee’s Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier by dressing up as one of Disney’s meanest villains for Halloween 2021.

11. Sally and Jack from the Nightmare before Christmas

Arrive as a fully fledged member of Halloween town and his troubled love interest this October – two characters known for the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. US actress Vanessa Hudgens and her ex-beau Austin Butler delighted as the pair for Halloween 2019.

12. Killer Clowns

Give your fellow party-goers a fright with this double clown costume from Amazon. We think you’ll agree that for £25 each you get a lot for your money, with this set including the full male and female outfit, plus a red nose, bloody knife, fake blood, face paint and two wigs.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £49.99

13. Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones

Khloe Kardashian and her partner Tristan Thompson caused quite a stir as the Mother of Dragons and the hunky Dothraki leader for Halloween 2017. Heavy eyeliner is a must with this look.

14. Minions from Despicable Me

You’ll need a whole lotta yellow paint and a trust pair of dungarees to recreate these cute creatures. For inspiration, look no further than Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton during Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

15. Eleven and Mike from Stranger Things

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland and fiance Adam Wells killed it as the supernatural Eleven and pal Mike in Halloween 2017. The hit Netflix series has proven popular for couple costume ideas in years gone by.

16. Batman and Catwoman

Kim Kardashian showed off those famous curves in an all-in-one leather bodysuit alongside ‘Batman’ Kanye in 2012. The two comic book characters are definitely some of the most recognisable Halloween couple costumes out there.

17. Batman and Robin

Sister Kourtney and ex-husband Scott Disick did their own spin on the Batman franchise – dressing as the main man himself and colourful sidekick Robin in 2012.

18. Spiderman and Black Cat

Another comic themed Halloween couple costume courtesy of model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik. Dress up as Spiderman and his sometime enemy/love interest Felicia Hardy a.k.a. the Black Cat.

19. Day of the Dead couple

Pay tribute to the Mexican holiday that falls days after Halloween itself. This Day of the Dead couple’s kit includes the red dress, masquerade mask and netted gloves for the lady. Plus the top hat, bow tie, suit jacket, trousers, cape and gloves for the other half.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £43.99

20. Skeleton and Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction

British actors Gemma Chan and Richard Madden were snapped looking frightful at a Halloween bash in 2019. Gemma clearly took inspiration from Tarantino’s classic Pulp Fiction for her costume, looking a dead ringer for Uma Thurman’s character Mia.

21. Frankenstein and his bride

Winnie Harlow and ex-partner Kyle Kuzma took the crown for their Halloween couple costumes in 2020. The model looked ethereal as Frankenstein’s bride, whilst Kyle nailed his interpretation of the infamous green monster.

22. Princess Jasmine and Aladdin

The Saturdays and JLS singers Rochelle and Marvin Humes looked adorable as the heroines of Disney’s much-loved film Aladdin in 2014. And when it comes to accessories the magic lamp is non-negotiable – but the magic carpet we can take or leave.

23. Hercules and choir Goddess

Disney provides further inspiration with this Strictly Halloween look. Have your man show off his rippling physique in a toga and cloak, just like Jamie Laing. Partner Karen Hauer dazzles as one of the muses who narrates the hit film. But you could always swap for Meg if that’s more to your liking.

24. Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz

Bella Hadid and the Weeknd mesmerised as the two famous characters of the 1988 classic, originally portrayed by Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

25. Priest and Nun

Halloween celebrates some of the most sinful characters on our screens. So why not surprise as a holier-than-though alternative? This couple’s costume includes the priest’s robe and purple scarf. Whilst the accompanying nuns outfit features the tunic and cowl with a belt and gold cross.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £25.99

26. Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia from Star Wars

Look to a galaxy far far away for inspiration this Halloween. US talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan made a perfect pair as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia from the hit franchise back in 2015.

27. Danny and Sandy from Grease

Model Kate Upton and her baseball star husband Justin Verlander were the ultimate teenage sweethearts – Danny and Sandy – for Halloween 2016. Fairly cheap and easy to recreate, you’ll need a simple white t-shirt, black jeans and leather jacket for Danny. And a tight off the shoulder top and jeans for Sandy – plus BIG hair.

28. Devils

It wouldn’t be a proper Halloween couple costumes round-up without some trusty devil outfits. Here’s Strictly Come Dancing 2017 semi-finalists Mollie King and AJ Pritchard painting the dance floor red with their racy looks.

29. Zombie Bride and Groom

This seriously spooky ghost couple costume set will have you party ready come October 31st. The ghost groom kit includes the jacket, bow tie, trousers and bow-tie. Whilst the wedding dress, veil and choker make up his gruesome other half.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £42.99

30. Sonny and Cher

American Horror Story actor Evan Peters and pop star Halsey paid tribute to Sonny and Cher with their Halloween outfits in 2019. The perfect musical double act to dress up as in 2021.

31. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

2000’s Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears was a mood. And who could forget that iconic double denim pairing? US Model Devon Windsor shows how it’s done with husband Johnny Barbara.

32. Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic

Our lockdown obsession – tv show Tiger King – was a huge Halloween hit with celebrities in 2020. Here’s Kim K and her children giving you her best Carol Baskin and tiger cubs impression. With best friend Johnathon Cheban stepping in as arch enemy Joe Exotic.

33. Cavewoman and Caveman

Take a walk on the wild side this Halloween in a matching caveman and cavewoman set. You can stick to the basic kit: tunics, belt, headband, armband and inflatable club. But we recommend getting creative and customising it for a Fred and Wilma Flintstone double act.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £22.99

34. Dorothy and Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz

Head down the Yellow Brick Road for Halloween 2021. We love this Dorothy and Tin Man couple costume from US actors Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt.

35. Cat in the Hat

Step Up stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were the Cat in the Hat x2 for Halloween in 2015. Some simple cat face paint, a black outfit and of course, a red and white striped hat, is all you need to pull off this beloved Dr Seuss character.

36. Romeo and Juliet

Pay tribute to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet – or rather Baz Luhrman’s version of the star crossed lovers featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

37. Sateen and Christian from Moulin Rouge

Are you keen to embrace the glitz, lace and fishnet tights this Halloween? Then Satine and Christian from musical and hollywood film Moulin Rouge is the power couple to channel.

38. Bananas in Pyjamas

Arguably one of the cosiest Halloween couples’ costume for 2021. This Banana in Pyjamas set is a really fun pick to try out together.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £55.99

39. Austin Powers and Fembot from Austin Powers

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra went all out for Halloween 2018 in this hilarious Austin Powers and Fembot get-up. It’ll certainly prove to be the grooviest get-up at the party.

40. The Doctor and a Dalek from Doctor Who

Exterminate the competition in a couple’s Doctor Who costume for Halloween. We recommend taking style notes from Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton who shone as the Doctor and a scary Dalek on Strictly in 2008. Though we reckon for a cost-effective Dalek dress up, kitchen foil is your friend.

41. Anchorman

US rapper Ludacris and model Eudoxie Bridges looked ‘kind of a big deal’ in their Anchorman inspired Halloween costumes for 2018. Fans of the hit comedy film will no doubt recognise these two as legendary anchors Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone.

42. Egg and Bacon

The perfect Halloween costume for big foodie couples – particularly those who enjoy a hearty English breakfast. This set is silly, simple and surprising cheap. It comes complete with a bacon tunic, egg tunic and headband that is sure to turn heads.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £18.95

43. Simpsons

We couldn’t not include the Simpsons in our best Halloween couple costumes round-up! Make like Max George and Dianne Buswell from Strictly 2020 and go as husband and wife duo Homer and Marge.

44. Shining Twins

Stephen King’s The Shining is a classic Horror movie that is almost essential viewing in October. And we love how Die Hard star Bruce Willis and his assistant Stephen J. Eads were inspired to dress up as the two twins at a Halloween party in 2017.

45. Elphaba and the Wizard from Wicked the Musical

Defy gravity with your Halloween costume for 2021. The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and her dance partner Kevin Clifton dazzled as the Green Witch and Wizard from the hit musical Wicked on Strictly way back in 2014.

46. Anthony and Cleopatra

Beloved celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave a masterclass in Halloween couple costumes all the way back in 2010 as Shakespeare’s Anthony and Cleopatra. Think body armour for him and some daring Egyptian eye make-up for her.

47. Bowie and Mercury

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam trumped Halloween 2019 with these iconic looks of legends gone by: Queen’s Freddie Mercury and ‘Ziggy Stardust’ aka David Bowie.

48. Richie and Margot Tenenbaum

Only Wes Anderson fans will get Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr’s Halloween looks in 2018. The A list couple threw on their best Richie and Margot clobber – complete with the fur coat and wacky face accessories – to mimic the two infamous Royal Tenenbaums characters.

49. Trolls

Pastel colours, whacky hair and fun face paint are the order of the day for this Trolls themed Halloween couple costume. PussyCat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev transformed into these frightful two on Strictly in 2018.

50. Toothbrush and toothpaste

Be the joke of the party in this hilarious toothbrush and toothpaste couple get-up available on Amazon. What you see is what you get here. And we reckon you’ll win points for originality.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £54.42