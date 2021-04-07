We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dunelm shoppers are obsessed with the home store's latest range of velvet scalloped bar stools.

It comes after Aldi released its popular velvet bar stools earlier this year and the latest Dunelm scalloped design will compliment the Aldi scalloped bed.

The Vivian Velvet Bar stools, which are a high-rise version of the popular scalloped design velvet chairs previously on sale in Aldi and B&M as part of the Next furniture dupes, and are available in five fantastic colours – old gold, peacock, brilliant rose, midnight blue, and black.

View the Dunelm Vivian Velvet Scalloped Bar stools range – £109 at dunelm.com



Priced at £109 each, they feature gold detailing on the legs and footrest and offer an elegant art deco-inspired design that would make a stunning statement piece for your home.

The description states, ‘Combining a curved silhouette with the scalloped, shell back design, this glamorous chair offers luxurious comfort with its foam-filled seat and backrest. Upholstered in a smooth velvet fabric, finished in a stylish colourway, this part assembly bar stool comes complete with trendy wooden and metal legs.’

Dunelm shared the new style with its shoppers on Instagram when it uploaded a sneaky peek of the new collection, and shoppers were in awe.

The snap, captioned, ‘The Out of office = ON. If you need us, we’ll be in the kitchen all weekend…’ had some shopper’s stomachs doing summersaults as they couldn’t wait to get their hands on a pair.

One shopper wrote, ‘Those barstools make my tummy tingle,’ another user wrote, ‘love them!’ and a third is even prepared to go one step further to bag the stools, she wrote, ‘I saw these yesterday! Need to build a bar and I’m all over it’.

Perfect to team up with one of the scalloped velvet pet beds on sale at Aldi.

But if you want to easily update your kitchen you’d better be quick as they’re likely to be as popular as the previous velvet home buys.