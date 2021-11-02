We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Ferrero Rocher Advent Calendar is available to buy on Amazon now and it’s everything we’ve ever wanted in a Christmas countdown.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to start your hunt for the best chocolate advent calendars or non-chocolate calendars. Right now you can shop the Aldi prosecco calendars, and Baileys Liqueur calendars, but if you’re a Ferrero lover the best just arrived at Amazon.

You know the festive season is here when the Ferrero selection boxes hit the supermarket shelves, and now you can treat yourself to the Ferrero Calendar. You’ll have a dreamy foil-wrapped chocolate every day, from the 1st of December to the 24th

The Ferrero Calendar features the classic trio, Raffaello, Rondnoir, and classic Ferrero Rocher to enjoy in the lead-up to Christmas. For just £33.99 you get all your favourites and even a lovely Christmas tree bauble – to proudly display your love of Ferrero.

Ferrero Collection Advent Calendar 2021

Ferrero Rocher Advent Calendar 2021

This delicious calendar includes Raffaello, Rondnoir, and Ferrero Rocher and can be delivered straight to your door when you order it on Amazon now. View Deal

The fun doesn’t stop there, you can get creative with your calendar and use the chocolates for baking, or even use them to decorate your Christmas Cake! Or just eat them as soon as you open the door – we don’t judge!

Amazon shoppers have already left plenty of rave reviews.

One happy shopper penned, ‘The perfect early Christmas gift making waiting for Christmas more fun and delicious.’

Another wrote, ‘My daughter in law was delighted with the advent calendar.’

This calendar is the perfect treat for yourself to enjoy the Christmas build-up. Or you can buy it as a gift for a fellow chocolate-lover. You can never go wrong with a Ferrero Rocher!

