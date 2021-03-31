We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl is selling an incredible four-in-one children's scooter for a bargain price - you'd be silly to miss it.

Lidl is selling a children’s four-in-one scooter as part of its outdoor toys range and it’s available for an unbelievable price of just £29.99.

The low-cost supermarket, which launched an adorable animal Easter egg collection, is offering shoppers the chance to scoot away with a bargain as it launches its low-cost Lidl 4-in-1 scooter.

Easter Bank holiday 2021 is fastly approaching and for families looking for ways to get the children off the sofa after eating their best Easter eggs then this fun ride is sure to help get them moving.

The adaptable ride-on scooter will be on sale in Lidl from Monday, 5th April and it comes in two eye-catching colours, blue and pink, with a bright geometric design that both kids and parents will love.

Lidl Playtive Junior 4-in-1 scooter – £29.99 at Lidl.com



Suitable for children aged 18 months and upwards, the scooter kit comes with a steering handle, as well as stabilisers to help young ones feel in control while keeping them safe and sound.

But that’s not all, there is an extra weight shift steering feature which is great for helping young children develop their balance and co-ordination skills while enjoying their time outdoors as England embarks on the roadmap out of lockdown.

And if you’re children are growing, fear not, for the adjustable handlebar and seat options allow your child to grow with the scooter.

Its three-wheels provide an extra level of stability, along with a rear-wheel friction brake and a sturdy plastic deck to stand on, the four-in-one scooter is superb value for money.

In addition to the Lidl 4-in-1 scooter, the store is selling a Smoby Playhouse for £79.99, which is available in stores now and a playhouse, slide, pirate ship sandpit, gardening set with prices ranging from £6.99 to £79.99.

If you’re wondering what times the supermarkets are open over Easter, check out the best time to buy your essentials and toys.