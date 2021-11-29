We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Online giant Amazon have slashed 58% – that’s £11 – off this delicious Lindt Chocolate Advent Calendar, and just in time for the first day of December.

This offer ends at midnight today, so get your order in now and you’ll have it in time to open the first door come 1st December – thanks Cyber Monday!

With over 1,400 reviews on Amazon, Lindt has earned itself an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars. And we know why, this melt-in-your-mouth chocolate is not to be missed, especially when it promises a little square every morning.

Lindt Chocolate Advent calendar

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Advent Calendar Was £18.99 Now £7.99| Amazon

This little red box of deliciousness promises 31 little windows of pleasure. It’s a lucky dip of chocolate Lindt ball or chocolate Lindt truffle. Happy Advent-ing! View Deal

Advent calendars have been around since the early 20th century and since then, they’ve upped their game a bit.

A lot more imagination and originality have gone into them. I mean, don’t get us wrong there’s still a place in our hearts for the traditional chocolate advent calendars. But now you can get deals like the Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals that are up for grabs.

Not to mention a whole range of non-chocolate advent calendars, then there’s the best advent calendars with food and, our favourite, the best alcohol advent calendars.

But, right here, right now? We’re all about the Lindt Lindor Advent Calendar, complete with truffles.