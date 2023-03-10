All these baby items are £5 or less at Matalan now

When it comes to shopping for baby clothes, canny parents know that seasonal sales and baby events are the way to do it. If you plan your purchases carefully you can usually re-stock your baby's wardrobe for the season ahead without ever needing to pay full price for baby clothes.

But knowing which shops have sales - and when - isn't easy. And unless you subscribe to endless newsletters from baby clothing stores, it can feel as though you're always the last to know about the best baby events and baby clothing sales.

Happily, we're clued in about such things at Goodto and we'll always bring you the best prices and biggest baby gear savings as we hear about them. Whether you're looking for a bargain on the best pram (opens in new tab) to buy for your newborn, shopping around for the best baby walkers (opens in new tab) for your toddler, or just hoping to pick up some baby clothes bargains, we're here to help you buy the best for your baby but also make your money go further.

You can make great savings on kids' clothes at Matalan all year round with free standard delivery on orders over £40 and free returns. But their £5-and-under baby event is particularly hard to beat. We've rifled through the shelves to find the best bargains currently on offer for £5 or less, so all you need to do is snap them up before they sell out.

(Image credit: Matalan)

1. Tiny Miracle Bodysuit, £3.50 | Matalan (opens in new tab)

We've found the cutest bodysuit for your very own little miracle! Needless to say, it's especially perfect for a 'rainbow baby'. The adorable print is sure to brighten up your day, even after a sleepless night, while the popper fastenings make for quick and easy nappy changes. it's available in two sizes; newborn and 0-3 months.

(Image credit: Matalam)

2. Star Baby Comforter, £5 | Matalan (opens in new tab)

Comforters like this one make perfect gifts for new mums (opens in new tab) - or treat your own little bundle of joy to this huggably soft fleece fabric trimmed with a plush star topper. If you're expecting a baby and thinking about kitting out the nursery, how about a star theme with this cosy little star as the centerpiece?

(Image credit: Matalan)

3. Girls Pink Hello Lovely Crew Neck Sweatshirt, £5 | Matalan (opens in new tab)

The perfect snuggly layer to add to a baby's spring-summer collection, this cute sweatshirt is as cute as can be. It's made from a breathable cotton blend and cut with a classic crew neckline plus stretchy cuffs and a charming 'Hello Lovely' slogan on the front.

(Image credit: Matalan)

4. Navy Pom Pom Baby Trapper Hat, £1.50 | Matalan (opens in new tab)

Hopefully we're heading out of hat season but but you'd be mad not to pop this pom pom trapper hat away for next winter at this price! It's available in a range of different sizes and we love the extended sides to help keep little ears warm and cosy when the temperature drops.

(Image credit: Matalan)

5. Blue Car Baby Socks (4-pack), £4 | Matalan (opens in new tab)

You can never have too many baby socks! Made from soft and stretchy cotton-rich fabric, these little socks feature designs including car prints and stripes and you get four in a pack - that's 50p per sock!

(Image credit: Matalan)

6. Sage Muslin Cloths (3-pack), £4 | Matalan (opens in new tab)

Like socks, muslin cloths are one item that you can never have too many of with a baby in the house. These are cut from 100% cotton and come in a mix of plain and prints in sage and cream colourways. We absolutely love the White Star Muslin Cloths (opens in new tab) too.

(Image credit: Matalan)

7. Big Things Long Sleeve T-Shirt, £3.50 | Matalan (opens in new tab)

We just love the 'I Will Do Big Things' slogan on the front of this charcoal grey 100% cotton tee. Soft and comfy for delicate skin with long sleeves to keep the chill at bay, it's the perfect outfit for your little hero.

(Image credit: Matalan)

8. Baby Tan Ribbed Joggers, £3 | Matalan (opens in new tab)

Soft stretch joggers with a ribbed texture and trimmed with an elasticated waistband - what's not to love?! Mock drawcords add a stylish touch and the soft neutral tones with rich earthy shades mean these will go with lots of different colours in your baby's wardrobe.

(Image credit: Matalan)

9. Baby Cream Mummy Slogan T-Shirt, £3.50 | Matalan (opens in new tab)

Just in time for Mother's Day, this sweet slogan tee is perfect for your baby's first Mothering Sunday. With cosy long sleeves and a classic crew neckline, it also has button fastenings to one shoulder to make changing time stress-free.

(Image credit: Matalan)

10. Baby Hats (2-pack), £4 | Matalan (opens in new tab)

Stock up your baby's everyday essentials drawer with this cute hat duo in the softest cotton with classic top knot style in a mix of plain blue and elephant print designs.

