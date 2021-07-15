We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s nothing better than a fresh, icy-cold gin and tonic at the end of a long day, or a classic gin cocktail in the sun. Right now you can treat yourself to just that, thanks to Morrisons very tempting deals across Gordon’s flavoured gins.

If you loved Morrisons ultimate Gin Box – then you’ll love the current savings on these classic Gordon’s Gins, all on offer at under £15 a bottle. A G&T never looked so good, plus you’ll be able to enjoy all the health benefits of gin, so win-win!

Gordon’s Special Dry Gin

Was £16 | Now £13

For classic Gin and Tonic fans, you can get your hands on Gordon’s special dry gin for just £13.

With sharp but subtle flavours of juniper and botanicals, it’s the perfect refreshing drink to enjoy in the garden, or with friends. Classic dry gin is always a firm favourite.

Enjoy with tonic and plenty of ice, in a nice big glass.

Gordon’s Special Dry Gin

You can go wrong with a classic, the Gordon’s Dry Gin is deliciously refreshing and perfect for any occasion. View Deal Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin Was £16.50 | Now £14

Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin is just £14 for a 70cl bottle. For those who prefer things a little sweeter, this version tastes of raspberry and strawberry with a kick of redcurrant. And who doesn’t love a pink drink?

It’s the perfect drink to accompany a BBQ and best garnished with a few fresh strawberries, or some edible flowers if you’re feeling really fancy.

Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin

With sweet hints of raspberry and strawberry, pink gin is perfect for those who find a classic G&T too bitter. View Deal

Gordon’s Mediterranean Orange Gin

Was £16.50 | Now £14

If you’re looking for a really summery flavour, why not try Gordon’s Mediterranean orange gin, also reduced to £14.

It’s zesty and refreshing and the perfect mid-afternoon tipple to enjoy during your break from sunbathing. If you’re a fan of Aperol spritz, this could be the gin for you.

Gordon’s Mediterranean Orange Gin

Summer in a glass! This zesty orange gin will make you feel like it’s summer even if it’s raining. View Deal

Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Gin

Was £16.50 | Now £14

With a glass of Sicilian lemon gin, you’ll feel like you’re on holiday with every sip. Plus you can get adventurous and try your hand at the Tom Collins gin cocktail, where the main ingredient is lemon.

Best enjoyed, like all gins, with tonic and plenty of ice – but if you want to add an extra kick, add a slice of lime.

Gordon’s Silician Lemon Gin

Crisp and refreshing, as Gordon’s say, ‘Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon is a trip for your taste buds to the sunny shores of Sicily.’ View Deal

Gordon’s White Peach Gin

Was £16.50 | Now £14

We would buy this just for the cute bottle alone. Gordon’s white peach is £14 and is deliciously mellow, with subtle hints of peach.

This would make the perfect gift for any gin-lover yet to try the white peach version!