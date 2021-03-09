We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S is selling a 'dippy egg' cheese bake for Easter and it looks insane

M&S has launched an insane Easter treat for cheese lovers with its ‘dippy egg’ cheese bake.

If you’ve stocked up on M&S Easter egg letterbox hampers and are looking for a non-chocolate treat or want something for everyone to enjoy then you might want to check out the best Easter hampers for 2021.

But if you know someone who loves a cheeseboard at Christmas then why not upgrade them to this delicious Easter-themed cheesy treat this Easter Bank Holiday 2021 weekend.

M&S Dippy Egg Cheese Bake

M&S has lunched the ultimate Easter treat for cheese lovers and we need it in our lives! View at Ocado

The M&S ‘dippy egg’ cheese bake, £5, is a twist on the usual cheese bake and features a delicious blend of Barber’s extra mature 1833 Cheddar Cheese, Red Leicester cheese, and full-fat soft cheese flavoured with crème fraîche and garlic. Simply bake in the oven and scoop up with crusty bread.

And what’s even cuter is it comes looking like a dippy egg so would be a great starter for an Easter lunch or dinner.

And fans are blown away by the supermarket’s choice of treats. One shopper wrote, ‘M&S really out there doing amazing foods and drinks’ and another put, ‘saw all these today, that cheese bake.’

There are plenty of Easter eggs you can buy online, as lockdown rules are still in place or if you’re looking for a make-at-home Easter treat then check out some of these Easter desserts which are so simple you’ll want to make them all.

Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding, we’ll just leave this here…