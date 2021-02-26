M&S launches adorable Easter egg letterbox hamper for just £15

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched an Easter egg letterbox hamper - making it so easy to send chocolate treats to your loved ones.

The sweet gift set is the ideal treat to send to friends and family, with Easter 2021 right around the corner.

Mini Easter Egg Letterbox Gift

Available for delivery from 17th March, this adorable Easter gift box can be posted right through a loved one’s letterbox. View at M&S

You’re never too old to take part in a classic traditional Easter egg hunt and M&S made sure its customers won’t run out of chocolate eggs when it designed its jam-packed mini Easter egg letterbox gift set.

The supermarket, which brought us Marmite hot cross buns and chocolate Harry Potter Hedwig owls, has now launched an Easter letterbox service.

For just £15 per set, you’ll get a stash of goodies popped right through the letterbox – whether it’s for a family egg hunt, to send to someone you’re not able to see because of the current lockdown rules or to just scoff them all yourself, you won’t be disappointed:

Easter lolly (24g)

Bubbly bunny (23g) x 4

Choccy eggs (130g)

Chicky choccy speckled eggs (90g)

Net of caramel eggs (120g)

Orange speckled eggs (75g)

The chocolate egg set comes in a letterbox size package and a personal message can be added, simply order your M&S mini Easter egg letterbox gift set online.

But that’s not all, why not pick up something for adults like a pink gin and tonic Easter egg from its selection of Easter eggs you can buy online or in store.

After all, studies show gin actually can be good for your health.

In addition to their mini Easter egg hunt gift set, M&S has launched an Easter Egg Hunt with Percy Pig, and it comes complete with clue cards, signs, and even a handy bag to collect all your goodies. Plus, a bunch of Easter treats including Caramel Eggs, Speckled Eggs and Percy Pig Eggs.