M&S is selling a cocktail happy hour gift box and it looks incredible

M&S is selling a cocktail happy hour gift box to share with friends, with all your favorites from Pina Coladas to Cosmopolitans!

M&S is the place to go for delicious food, drinks, and incredible gift hampers. From the sell-out, cherry blossom glitter-globe gin, and the passionfruit martini gin, to the customer favorite Percy Pig Gift Hamper. But this cocktail gift box has to be the best yet!

Cocktail lovers are in for a real treat with M&S’ Happy Hour cocktail gift box. For just £40 you have everything you need to create all of your favorite cocktails, including Mojito’s, Gin and Tonics, and even passionstar martini’s!

The gift bag also comes with snacks like black truffle and olive oil crisps and all butter cornish cruncher biscuits. This hamper is the perfect thing for a get-together with friends and would make the ultimate gift for any cocktail lover.

M&S Happy Hour Cocktail Gift Box

A dream gift for any cocktail lover! This has everything you need to enjoy your favorite cocktails with friends and family – including snacks! View Deal

All the cocktails come in super convenient cans which makes this gift box great for on the go, to a picnic, or even a garden party.

What’s in the M&S Happy Hour Cocktail Gift Box?

Pina colada (250ml) (Alcohol Content- 8%)

Gin & tonic (250ml) (Alcohol Content- 8%)

Mojito (250ml) (Alcohol Content- 8%)

Blackberry bramble (250ml) (Alcohol Content- 8%)

Think pink gin & tonic (250ml) (Alcohol Content- 8%)

Cosmopolitan (250ml) (Alcohol Content- 8%)

Kenmore whisky & ginger ale (250ml) (Alcohol Content- 8%)

Passionstar martini (250ml) (Alcohol Content- 8%)

Raspberry mojito (250ml) (Alcohol Content- 8%)

Vodka, lime & soda (250ml) (Alcohol Content- 8%)

Collection black truffle and olive oil hand cooked crisps (150g)

All butter Cornish Cruncher biscuits (80g)

Roasted and salted large peanuts (200g)

Rye sourdough crackers (130g)

M&S shoppers love this gift box, one customer said, ‘I bought this online for my daughter’s birthday and she loved it! Would definitely recommend it as a gift…actually, I would like to try it myself!’

Another wrote, ‘I bought this to share with my sister & niece & what a treat!! A lovely selection of tipples.’

You’ll be able to treat yourself to a perfect mojito or a blackcurrant bramble, and if you’re feeling extra fancy – you could even add some of M&S’ edible flowers to your cocktail.