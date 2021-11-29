With snow on the horizon, keep warm this Cyber Monday with Amazon’s best-selling Pukka Tea Advent Calendar, which is now 50% off.
Are you sick and tired of the cold? Well, we are as well. But it seems Cyber Monday has just what we need to keep us warm and toasty throughout December with their best-selling Pukka Advent Calendar, which is now 50% off.
Pukka’s amazing is a tea lover’s dream! This year, retailers have been more than imaginative with their offerings, and it’s safe to say we won’t just be relying on chocolate advent calendars any more.
With loads of Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals up for grabs, now is the time to go for a non-chocolate advent calendar and opt for one of the best advent calendars with food and even the best alcohol advent calendars instead.
But if tea is your thing, you need to check this out,
Pukka Herbs 2021 Tea Advent Calendar, Was £9.99 Now £4.99| Amazon
The Pukka Herbs 2021 Tea Advent Calendar includes 24 calming herbal tea bags to help you relax your way to Christmas. Each tea bag is organic, ethically sourced, and free of genetically modified ingredients, and comes in a recyclable festive box with lovely gold foiling details.
What’s inside the Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar 2021?
Inside the Pukka Tea Advent Calendar for 2021 you’ll find 24 unique and delicious tea bags to help you sip your way through December. There is:
- Lemon
- Ginger & Manuka Honey
- Cleanse
- Ginseng Matcha Green
- Mint Refresh
- Chamomile
- Vanilla & Manuka Honey
- Three Ginger
- Three Licorice
- Tulsi Clarity
- Peppermint & Licorice
- Three Chamomile
- Supreme Matcha Green
- Three Fennel
- Lemongrass & Ginger
- After Dinner
- Turmeric Gold
- Elegant English Breakfast
- Feel New
- Elderberry & Echinacea
- Blackcurrant Beauty
- Wild Apple & Cinnamon
- Relax
- Night Time
- Revitalise
- Licorice & Cinnamon