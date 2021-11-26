We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best-selling Revlon Blow Dry Brush that went viral online for its incredible ability to provide a salon-worthy blow-out after a hair wash at home.

Having caught the attention of TikTok, videos of the Revlon Blow Dry Brush in action amassed hundreds of thousands of views on the web, with beauty lovers in awe of the smoothing and volumizing powers of the iconic styler.

Thanks to epic Black Friday 2021 discounts on Amazon, the must-have Revlon Blow Dry Brush has been price slashed and it’s incredibly affordable right now, but you’ll only have until Cyber Monday (or until it goes out of stock) to snap it up with its lowered price tag.

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, Was £59.99 Now £29.99 | Amazon

The Revlon Blow Dry Brush that the internet went wild for this year is super affordable in the Black Friday sale, costing less than £30 instead of £59.99. If you’ve had your eye on it, now is the time to buy. View Deal at Amazon

The beloved styler and dryer promises to provide the “power of a dryer and a volume of a styler”, delivering smoothing heat that banishes frizz and gives a sleek finish as it glides through the hair, detangling as it goes.

The oval barrel brush means you can shape your locks as you dry, adding power to your roots and bounce to your lengths, so there’ll be no more bad hair days or hours spend switching between tools as you dry, style and tame your shower-fresh hair.

With a swivel cord for easy access to all angles of your head and a cool tip so you can style without a heat glove or getting burnt fingers, the five-star styler is the addition to your hair tool collection you’ve always needed.

Reviews from the thousands of customers who have invested in the Revlon One Step from Amazon seriously back up the big claims surrounding this brush.

“Honest to God, this has been a game changer for me,” one wrote, dubbing it “freaking awesome”.

“This tool gives me swishy, voluminous hair that looks polished and makes me feel like I’ve had a professional blowout.

It takes a bit more time than my usual hairdryer but the results are worth it,” added another.

“My hair straighteners have hardly had a look in since I received this,” a third review says, with the satisfied shopper calling it the best hair styler they’ve ever bought.

Convinced? It’s time to run to that Amazon check out!