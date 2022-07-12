Save up to 40% on LEGO Star Wars toys with these incredible Amazon Prime Day deals

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LEGO Star Wars toy sets are up for grabs with discounts of up to 40% in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab) deals but you'll have to be quick.

Whether you're the biggest sci-fi fan or know someone who would love to boost their LEGO Star Wars collection then this deal could save you pounds at the online checkout.

One of the world's most popular toys that removed gender bias (opens in new tab) from its range, has kept generation after generation busy and now many sets are on sale - so fans of the building blocks can snap up some gifts in time for Christmas.

Whether you're a Star Wars fan or if a LEGO Creator set or Friends Forest set is more up your street, there are plenty to choose from.

(opens in new tab) LEGO 75318 Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Baby Yoda Figure WAS £69.99, NOW £43.68 | Amazon This Charming brick built toy model of The Child, aka Baby Yoda, from Star Wars: The Mandalorian has all the cute features and loveable expressions that come to life when playing. The set includes a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship which is the child's favourite toy and can be placed in its hand.

Suitable for children 10+, the striking Child Baby Yoda build-and-display model has easy-to-follow instructions that depict multi-directional building steps, with a frame and sections clipped to the side using SNOT technique.

From the adults Star Wars LEGO collection there is the LEGO 75328 Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Buildable Model Kit (opens in new tab), Display Collectible Decoration Set for Adults, for a new lower price of £36.99 - reduced from £54.99 - saving £18.33. Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter. Capture the sheen and replicate iconic features of Mando’s helmet and proudly display it on the brick-built stand with nameplate. The drum-lacquered LEGO bricks in different shades of grey help you to recreate the metallic look of beskar armour and the contours of the helmet.

And if you're keen to snap up more LEGO with the money you save, you could buy the LEGO 75324 Star Wars Dark Trooper Attack Set, Mandalorian Buildable Toy with Revolving Elevator, Luke Skywalker Minifigure and Lightsaber (opens in new tab) which is a snip with a deal price of £16.67.

(Image credit: LEGO/ Amazon)

Some of the best LEGO deals this Amazon Prime Day:

(Image credit: LEGO / Amazon)

The Treehouse Adventure Set (opens in new tab) comes with Mia Mini Doll and Kayak Boat Model and is on sale for a deal price of £15.59 - saving £9.40 on the £24,99 RRP. Perfect for children aged 6+, the set features two separate scenes: a two-floor summer 'treehouse' and a separate kayaking scene.

The forest dollhouse has an opening roof for easy access, a sleeping area, a patio with dolls' house furniture, even a toilet for mini dolls. This miniature forest toy house includes 2 LEGO mini dolls: Mia and her Mum Ann, plus a LEGO Friends Ava micro doll, and a raccoon toy figure. Accessories include ketchup and mustard bottles, a hotdog, camera, kayak, life vest and paddle elements plus a sofa and barbecue.

With LEGO there is endless hours of fun to be had, so why not team up playtime with these incredible star wars food ideas (opens in new tab) for all ages.