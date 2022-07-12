Save up to 40% on LEGO Star Wars toys with these incredible Amazon Prime Day deals
LEGO Star Wars sets are on sale today with up to 40% off RRP
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
LEGO Star Wars toy sets are up for grabs with discounts of up to 40% in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab) deals but you'll have to be quick.
Whether you're the biggest sci-fi fan or know someone who would love to boost their LEGO Star Wars collection then this deal could save you pounds at the online checkout.
One of the world's most popular toys that removed gender bias (opens in new tab) from its range, has kept generation after generation busy and now many sets are on sale - so fans of the building blocks can snap up some gifts in time for Christmas.
Whether you're a Star Wars fan or if a LEGO Creator set or Friends Forest set is more up your street, there are plenty to choose from.
LEGO 75318 Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Baby Yoda Figure WAS £69.99, NOW £43.68 | Amazon
This Charming brick built toy model of The Child, aka Baby Yoda, from Star Wars: The Mandalorian has all the cute features and loveable expressions that come to life when playing. The set includes a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship which is the child's favourite toy and can be placed in its hand.
Suitable for children 10+, the striking Child Baby Yoda build-and-display model has easy-to-follow instructions that depict multi-directional building steps, with a frame and sections clipped to the side using SNOT technique.
From the adults Star Wars LEGO collection there is the LEGO 75328 Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Buildable Model Kit (opens in new tab), Display Collectible Decoration Set for Adults, for a new lower price of £36.99 - reduced from £54.99 - saving £18.33. Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter. Capture the sheen and replicate iconic features of Mando’s helmet and proudly display it on the brick-built stand with nameplate. The drum-lacquered LEGO bricks in different shades of grey help you to recreate the metallic look of beskar armour and the contours of the helmet.
And if you're keen to snap up more LEGO with the money you save, you could buy the LEGO 75324 Star Wars Dark Trooper Attack Set, Mandalorian Buildable Toy with Revolving Elevator, Luke Skywalker Minifigure and Lightsaber (opens in new tab) which is a snip with a deal price of £16.67.
Some of the best LEGO deals this Amazon Prime Day:
- LEGO 31129 Creator 3 in 1 Majestic Tiger to Panda or Koi Fish Set, Animal Figures Building Toy for Kids 9 Plus Years Old (opens in new tab) - was £44.99 | NOW £27.99
- LEGO 31058 Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Toy, 3 in 1 Model, T. rex, Triceratops and Pterodactyl Dinosaur Figures, Toys for Kids 7-12 Years Old (opens in new tab) - was £12.99 | NOW £8.12
- LEGO 75330 Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama Set for Adults, with Yoda, R2-D2 and Luke Skywalker’s X-wing Room Décor Memorabilia Gift (opens in new tab) - was £69.99 |NOW £46.06
- LEGO 42135 Technic Monster Jam El Toro Loco 2 in 1 Pull Back Truck to Off Roader Car Toy, Construction Set for Boys and Girls 7 Plus Years Old (opens in new tab) - was £17.99 | NOW £11.99
The Treehouse Adventure Set (opens in new tab) comes with Mia Mini Doll and Kayak Boat Model and is on sale for a deal price of £15.59 - saving £9.40 on the £24,99 RRP. Perfect for children aged 6+, the set features two separate scenes: a two-floor summer 'treehouse' and a separate kayaking scene.
The forest dollhouse has an opening roof for easy access, a sleeping area, a patio with dolls' house furniture, even a toilet for mini dolls. This miniature forest toy house includes 2 LEGO mini dolls: Mia and her Mum Ann, plus a LEGO Friends Ava micro doll, and a raccoon toy figure. Accessories include ketchup and mustard bottles, a hotdog, camera, kayak, life vest and paddle elements plus a sofa and barbecue.
With LEGO there is endless hours of fun to be had, so why not team up playtime with these incredible star wars food ideas (opens in new tab) for all ages.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Pippa Middleton has welcomed her third child with husband James Matthews
Pippa Middleton has reportedly welcomed a baby girl and third child a month after her Jubilee appearance
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Is the Terminal List based on a true story and will there be a season 2?
Fans streaming Amazon Prime Video's political thriller The Terminal List want to know if it's based on a true story and if there'll be a season 2?
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Save 38% on a bulk box of M&M's this Amazon Prime Day
Chocolate lovers will be thrilled by this deal, which sees the price of a bumper box of M&Ms slashed by 38%.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
8 best backpack deals on Amazon Prime Day: Save up to 50% on Kipling, Vans and more
Amazon Prime Day deals on backpacks have up to 53% off top brands
By Stephanie Lowe • Published
-
Save 20% on the Elvie Wearable Breast Pump with this Amazon Prime Day deal
It's the game-changing breast pump every new mum wants
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day stationery deals 2022: Save up to 80% on top brands
Amazon Prime Day have got back-to-school essentials covered
By Stephanie Lowe • Last updated
-
Save £71 on a Shark Vacuum Cleaner in this HUGE Amazon Prime Day deal
Amazon is offering a huge saving on this highly-rated Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner - exclusively for Prime Day.
By Ellie Hutchings • Last updated
-
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save 50% on this Yankle Candle - that smells just like summer
Candle lovers will want to snap up this deal, as Amazon slashes the price of large Yankee Candles by over 50%
By Ellie Hutchings • Last updated
-
Looking for Dyson Air Wrap deals this Prime Day? There's not any - but these dupes are on sale
Sadly there's no discounts on the OG product, but these dupes will do the same job (and they're on offer!)
By Emily Stedman • Last updated
-
Amazon Prime Day baby deals 2022 - the best discounts
We've rounded up the best deals on all the most popular baby kit on Amazon Prime Day 2022
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Last updated