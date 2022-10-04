GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The second cost of living payment will start hitting bank accounts of eligible families in November, the government has confirmed.

The second payment, which will be £324, is the final instalment of a £650 support package (opens in new tab) pledged by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak for low income families to help them through the cost of living crisis.

Around one in four families (approximately eight million) are expected to receive the payment. This follows the £150 council tax rebate (opens in new tab) that was paid to those in council tax band A-D earlier this year, and comes as the £400 energy rebate (opens in new tab) also hits bank accounts.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Chloe Smith (opens in new tab) said: "Millions of families will soon see a £324 cash boost as part of our extensive £1,200 support package, helping to raise incomes and manage the rising cost of living.

"We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households. That’s also why we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all."

When will I get the second cost of living payment?

The second cost of living payment of £324 will be paid between 8 and 23 November. It will be paid automatically to anyone is eligible so there is no need to apply or do anything in order to receive the payment.

This follows the first £326 instalment which was paid to qualifying families in July.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng (opens in new tab), said: "We know that people have been worried about their bills ahead of this winter, which is why we’ve taken decisive action to hold down energy bills, saving the average household around £1,000 a year, and provided £1,200 of targeted support to the most vulnerable."

To be eligible for the second payment, you must have have been entitled to a to the following (or later found to be entitled) between 26 August 2022 and 25 September 2022:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit.

The payment will be tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.

What other support could I get?

As well as the second cost of living payment for eligible families, all households that pay for their energy will be entitled to the £400 energy rebate that will be paid in instalments between October 2022 and March 2023. This will see energy bills reduced by £66 each month between October and December and £67 each month between January and March 2023.

On 1 October, the government also introduced the Energy Price Guarantee (opens in new tab) that will freeze the price you pay per unit of gas and electricity you use for two years. This was introduced to protect families from rising energy prices that could have seen average annual energy bills based on typical use rise to more than £4,500.

But now average annual bills based on typical use will be around £2,500. But remember, this isn't a maximum amount you will pay, this is just an example of an annual bill based on typical use. If you use more energy, you will pay more than £2,500.