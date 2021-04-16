We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learning how to make money from home is the difference between a dream job and an average nine-to-five for millions of people.

Even before the pandemic, people at the very least had begun to take days working from home to add a bit more balance to their lives. Now many people, especially those trying to work from home with kids, are keen to get back to a bit of normality – but others have opted for the working from home life indefinitely.

There are more ways to make money from home than just doing a standard office job from your kitchen table, though. Sites like PeoplePerHour and GumTree are set up to help those who want everything from a whole new job to just a little bit of extra cash at the end of the month.

Best work from home jobs to make money from home

Avon seller

You’ve probably heard of Avon, one of the world’s best known cosmetic companies. They’re famous for their award-winning skincare products and amazing perfume dupes. Avon representatives showcase the products in people’s homes, so it’s a good one to look into if you have friends and family who live locally.

The start-up cost is very low, so it’s handy if you’re looking for a relatively simple way to make money from home. You can apply to be a seller on the Avon website.

Pet sitter

With pet sitting, you can either have pets at your home or go to other people’s homes to look after them.

Much like babysitting, there’s no compulsory training that you have to do but it’s important to consider any difficulties you might get into if an animal becomes unwell. It’s certainly a good idea to take out Public Liability Insurance with an insurer accredited with the Association of British Insurers.

Many dog sitters who work full-time in the role also take Pet First Aid course, to make their services more attractive to pet owners.

Flower arranger

If you’ve got a flowing garden, full of flowers, why not turn it into a business? It’s the perfect job to do at home if you’ve got a real creative flare.

You’ll need training or at the very least some experience as a florist. Offer to volunteer part-time at a local business or take a floristry course at your local school. You can even start by volunteering for a local church or organisation that regularly needs flowers to get some practice in.

After this though, you can arrange the flowers at home for all types of events and deliver them yourself to the venue.

Children’s books author

If you have children yourself, you’ve probably read a few children’s books in your time. So why not write one yourself?

While it may not be easy or one of the most predictable ways to make money from home, it’s certainly doable. You’ll need a great idea that stands out and the determination to pull it off, so be sure to check out your local university or college and see if they’re running any creative courses to help you get started. Alternatively, you could try one of the creative Future Learn course from the Open University, which should kickstart your creativity.

Courses are a good way to build up your writing confidence and get feedback from tutors and other students. There’s also some excellent advice on the Penguin website about how the publishing process works, when you get to that stage.

Data entry clerk

While it may not be the most exciting job, data entry is one of the best working from home jobs. If you have experience in the field, even better.

Update your CV and join a job website such as reed.co.uk, indeed.com or e4s.co.uk. It might take a while to find the right job to suit your schedule but there certainly will be one, with hundreds of jobs available all the time.

Be aware of some recent money scams though, particularly ones that promise you’ll earn thousands for just working a limited number of hours per day. Make sure you do your research and ensure it’s a reputable company before you sign any contracts. From the off, there shouldn’t be any fees to register for work so keep this in mind.

Virtual assistant