Trending:

How to make money from home: Best work from home jobs and ways to make extra cash

Grace Walsh Grace Walsh
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Learning how to make money from home is the difference between a dream job and an average nine-to-five for millions of people. 

    Even before the pandemic, people at the very least had begun to take days working from home to add a bit more balance to their lives. Now many people, especially those trying to work from home with kids, are keen to get back to a bit of normality – but others have opted for the working from home life indefinitely.

    There are more ways to make money from home than just doing a standard office job from your kitchen table, though. Sites like PeoplePerHour and GumTree are set up to help those who want everything from a whole new job to just a little bit of extra cash at the end of the month.

    Best work from home jobs to make money from home

    Avon seller

    You’ve probably heard of Avon, one of the world’s best known cosmetic companies. They’re famous for their award-winning skincare products and amazing perfume dupes. Avon representatives showcase the products in people’s homes, so it’s a good one to look into if you have friends and family who live locally.

    Avon packaging

    Credit: Getty

    The start-up cost is very low, so it’s handy if you’re looking for a relatively simple way to make money from home. You can apply to be a seller on the Avon website.

    Pet sitter

    With pet sitting, you can either have pets at your home or go to other people’s homes to look after them.

    Much like babysitting, there’s no compulsory training that you have to do but it’s important to consider any difficulties you might get into if an animal becomes unwell. It’s certainly a good idea to take out Public Liability Insurance with an insurer accredited with the Association of British Insurers.

    Many dog sitters who work full-time in the role also take Pet First Aid course, to make their services more attractive to pet owners.

    Flower arranger

    If you’ve got a flowing garden, full of flowers, why not turn it into a business? It’s the perfect job to do at home if you’ve got a real creative flare.

    Woman arranging flowers at home

    Credit: Getty

    You’ll need training or at the very least some experience as a florist. Offer to volunteer part-time at a local business or take a floristry course at your local school. You can even start by volunteering for a local church or organisation that regularly needs flowers to get some practice in.

    After this though, you can arrange the flowers at home for all types of events and deliver them yourself to the venue.

    Children’s books author

    If you have children yourself, you’ve probably read a few children’s books in your time. So why not write one yourself?

    While it may not be easy or one of the most predictable ways to make money from home, it’s certainly doable. You’ll need a great idea that stands out and the determination to pull it off, so be sure to check out your local university or college and see if they’re running any creative courses to help you get started. Alternatively, you could try one of the creative Future Learn course from the Open University, which should kickstart your creativity.

    Courses are a good way to build up your writing confidence and get feedback from tutors and other students. There’s also some excellent advice on the Penguin website about how the publishing process works, when you get to that stage.

    Data entry clerk

    While it may not be the most exciting job, data entry is one of the best working from home jobs. If you have experience in the field, even better.

    Woman working as a data entry clerk at dining room table

    Credit: Getty

    Update your CV and join a job website such as reed.co.uk, indeed.com or e4s.co.uk. It might take a while to find the right job to suit your schedule but there certainly will be one, with hundreds of jobs available all the time.

    Be aware of some recent money scams though, particularly ones that promise you’ll earn thousands for just working a limited number of hours per day. Make sure you do your research and ensure it’s a reputable company before you sign any contracts. From the off, there shouldn’t be any fees to register for work so keep this in mind.

    Virtual assistant

    If you’re organised, have good WiFi internet at home and a reliable computer or laptop, becoming a virtual assistant could be a good job to do from home.

    If you’ve got experience as a personal assistant, secretary or similar job, you could join Time etc and assist with anything from booking flights and accommodation to sorting out expenses and receipts.

    Dog groomer

    If you love animals – and dogs in particular – this is a great working from home. You don’t need formal training to be a dog groomer but knowing how to handle animals, especially uncomfortable or scared ones, is a must. Experience will certainly help with this, as will some knowledge around the techniques and different breeds. Check out the City & Guilds course on this for more information.

    Dog being groomed at salon at home

    Credit: Getty

    You will need space such as a spare room or a garage where you can set up the cleaning area with dryers and other kit so there will be some upfront costs.

    Wedding planner

    If you’ve got a natural gift for hosting, becoming a wedding planner is certainly a great working from home job. You don’t need any formal qualifications but like most other jobs in hospitality, catering and organising, experience is a good thing to have. For more information, it’s worth looking into courses like the Level 2 Award/Certification in Event Planning.

    A smart website advertising your services will help. You should also get to know local spots, from churches and other licensed premises so you always have ideas in your back pocket. Getting to know the people who run these venues, along with local florists and caterers is also a good idea as these relationships will certainly come in handy.

    If you’re new to the industry, it’s worth offering your services to friends or family first to build up your experience as it’s unlikely you’d get a paid job without a portfolio.

    Set up a baking website

    Baking is big business in the UK, with popular TV shows like The Great British Bake Off reviving the hobby every year. If you love baking, you could share your favourite recipes, review local bakeries and cafes and even sell baking equipment.

    Man standing in the kitchen baking

    Credit: Getty

    The more you know about the subject and the better your content is, the more readers will come to your website or blog. Learn about search engine optimisation (SEO) and what makes a good website. You could also reach out to bakeries and offer to share their recipes on your website, helping them spread awareness of their business and giving you content for the site.

    Copywriter

    Already familiar with SEO? If you’ve got good writing skills and can adapt your style to different brands, copywriting is a great job to do from home. Pick your own hours, what you write about and who you work for – just three of the benefits of this working from home job.

    Everyone needs things written, whether it’s a kitchen company’s leaflets and brochures or an entire website. Along with directly contacting marketing agencies and companies, you could also apply for jobs on People Per Hour under the ‘copywriting’ section.