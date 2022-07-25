Save £20 on Yankee Candle Megabuy Giftsets - now HALF PRICE at Tesco
Run, don't walk, to get this Yankee Candle Megabuy deal before the offer ends
Tesco has slashed the price of Yankee Candle Megabuy giftsets to HALF PRICE - a saving of £20.
Everybody loves a Yankee Candle and they make perfect presents. And now Tesco Clubcard holders can pick up the ever-popular Yankee Candle Megabuy Giftset for just £20, half price from £40.
Yankee Candle Megabuy Giftset -
was £40, now £20 (opens in new tab)
There's a juicy £20 discount on this Megabuy Giftset for Tesco Clubcard holders. There are three of the famous Jar candles - one of each size - and two votives in the set so it's a serious bargain and the perfect pressie for someone special. Or open it up and separate the items to give as gifts to different people - we won't tell!
Tesco shoppers can save a whopping £20 on this super-popular candle gift set that's perfect to pop away in the present cupboard for a premium gift at a bargain price.
Shoppers who don't have a Clubcard and haven't joined the supermarket's loyalty programme (opens in new tab) must pay the full price of £40, as the discount is only available to Tesco Clubcard holders.
The Yankee Candle Megabuy Giftset includes five candles in a range of four sizes and five different summery seasonal fragrances.
In the set, you'll get a large jar candle (Coral Peony) which burns for up to 120 hours. This candle alone is currently priced at more than £13 from other supermarkets, making this deal a steal for Yankee Candle lovers.
There's also a medium jar candle (Mango Lemonade) which has a burn time of up to 60 hours and a small jar candle (Island Blooms) which you can expect to burn for up to 30 hours.
In addition, there are two votive candles in the Megabuy Giftset, each with a burn time of up to 15 hours. That's up to 240 hours of burn time for just £20 - or 12 hours of candle time for every pound you spend!
The gift set has proven a hit with Tesco customers in the past. 'I think these are really excellent value for money with the £20 discount,' wrote one Tesco shopper. 'I will give them as individual birthday and Christmas presents (and a gift for myself of course) and I bought 2 sets, thank goodness, because I just went to buy a 3rd but they're sold out.'
The Yankee Candle Megabuy Giftset offer for Tesco Clubcard holders is running in-store and online and is available until 10/08/22 for collection or delivery.
Tesco Click+Collect is a good idea if you plan to take advantage of this deal. That's because Click+Collect slots cost up to £2 and there are generally more slots to choose from compared to booking a Tesco home delivery. The minimum order value is only £25 for Click+Collect - compared to £40 for a Tesco home delivery.
If you're not a Tesco Clubcard holder, you can join the loyalty programme for free via the Tesco website (opens in new tab). Clubcard holders earn points for every £1 they spend in-store and online, as well as access to exclusive Clubcard price deals like this one.
