Save £20 on Yankee Candle Megabuy Giftsets - now HALF PRICE at Tesco

Tesco has slashed the price of Yankee Candle Megabuy giftsets to HALF PRICE - a saving of £20.

Everybody loves a Yankee Candle and they make perfect presents. And now Tesco Clubcard holders can pick up the ever-popular Yankee Candle Megabuy Giftset for just £20, half price from £40.

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle Megabuy Giftset - was £40 , now £20 (opens in new tab) There's a juicy £20 discount on this Megabuy Giftset for Tesco Clubcard holders. There are three of the famous Jar candles - one of each size - and two votives in the set so it's a serious bargain and the perfect pressie for someone special. Or open it up and separate the items to give as gifts to different people - we won't tell!

Tesco shoppers can save a whopping £20 on this super-popular candle gift set that's perfect to pop away in the present cupboard for a premium gift at a bargain price.

Shoppers who don't have a Clubcard and haven't joined the supermarket's loyalty programme (opens in new tab) must pay the full price of £40, as the discount is only available to Tesco Clubcard holders.

The Yankee Candle Megabuy Giftset includes five candles in a range of four sizes and five different summery seasonal fragrances.

In the set, you'll get a large jar candle (Coral Peony) which burns for up to 120 hours. This candle alone is currently priced at more than £13 from other supermarkets, making this deal a steal for Yankee Candle lovers.

There's also a medium jar candle (Mango Lemonade) which has a burn time of up to 60 hours and a small jar candle (Island Blooms) which you can expect to burn for up to 30 hours.

In addition, there are two votive candles in the Megabuy Giftset, each with a burn time of up to 15 hours. That's up to 240 hours of burn time for just £20 - or 12 hours of candle time for every pound you spend!

The gift set has proven a hit with Tesco customers in the past. 'I think these are really excellent value for money with the £20 discount,' wrote one Tesco shopper. 'I will give them as individual birthday and Christmas presents (and a gift for myself of course) and I bought 2 sets, thank goodness, because I just went to buy a 3rd but they're sold out.'

The Yankee Candle Megabuy Giftset offer for Tesco Clubcard holders is running in-store and online and is available until 10/08/22 for collection or delivery.

Tesco Click+Collect is a good idea if you plan to take advantage of this deal. That's because Click+Collect slots cost up to £2 and there are generally more slots to choose from compared to booking a Tesco home delivery. The minimum order value is only £25 for Click+Collect - compared to £40 for a Tesco home delivery.

If you're not a Tesco Clubcard holder, you can join the loyalty programme for free via the Tesco website (opens in new tab). Clubcard holders earn points for every £1 they spend in-store and online, as well as access to exclusive Clubcard price deals like this one.

