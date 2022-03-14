We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re celebrating Mothering Sunday this year we have found the best Mother’s Day days out from around the UK that could help.

Choose something she’ll love from our best Mother’s Day gifts, or maybe a bottle from the best perfumes of all time or you can send a bunch of flowers from one of these best flower deliveries. Or, scroll on down if your mum’s a fan of a day out

We’ve saved you hours of Googling with our brilliant list of special Mother’s Day days out. And if you’re a mum yourself, make sure you share the link with your favourite numbers highlighted.

So, look no further for the ultimate gift to show your mum you love her this Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day days out: Afternoon tea

1. Sparkling afternoon tea

Glass of Prosecco on arrival

Delicious spread of fresh scones, cakes and mini sandwiches

Valid for 2 years

Available at nine locations across UK

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £49.99 for two

2. Italian afternoon tea with Prosecco

Italian afternoon tea for two at Veeno

Glass of Prosecco on arrival

Delicious spread of Italian treats including pannini, meats, cheeses, scones with cream and jam and cake

Choice of nine locations across the UK

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £50 per person

3. Afternoon tea in Aberdeen

Afternoon Tea spread

Glass of Prosecco

Includes a 55 minute Mother’s Day Delight treatment inclusive of: Body Scrub OR Back, Neck and Shoulder Massage

Robe, towel and slippers provided

Looking for some more afternoon tea ideas near you? Here are some of the best afternoon teas in the UK you can book today.

VIEW AT SPA BREAKS | £85 per person

Mother’s Day days out: Get out and about

4. All-year round access to RHS gardens

Beautiful gift pack

Free tote bag

£5 to spend at RHS Gardens

X 2 packets of seeds

Free monthly magazine

Unlimited tailored advice via phone call

Free garden visits 200+ gardens across UK

Discounted show tickets

VIEW AT RHS | £69

5. Theatre trip to Mamma Mia! in London

Take your mum to see the sunniest smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! in London. Mamma Mia songs include;

Dancing Queen

The Winner Takes it All

Super Trouper

The Name of the Game

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

Mamma Mia

VIEW AT LASTMINUTE.COM | £25 per person

6. Meet the meerkats in Oxfordshire

Enjoy a meerkat encounter for two at one of our handpicked locations available

Hold, observe and discover insightful facts from knowledgeable staff on these clever mammals

Also available at Ely Cambridgeshire, Hailsham East Sussex, Telford Shropshire, Bridlington East Riding of Yorkshire, Boston Lincolnshire, Abingdon Oxfordshire, Newcastle Upon Tyne Northumberland

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £49 per person

7. Hike with huskies in the North Downs

Hands-on experience with a group of beautiful huskies

Two mile Husky Hike across the North Downs

Stunning views of the Darent Valley and fascinating wildlife

Friendly keepers to answer all your questions

Entry to Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation for two

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £50 per person

8. Horse riding – UK wide

Perfect for novices and experienced riders

Voucher is valid for 12 months, for one person

There are loads of locations to choose from

Whether you are a novice at horse riding or a little bit more experienced, this will be perfect

If you are a little more advanced you can opt for an exhilarating ride through the countryside and bridal paths escorted by a professional instructor

VIEW AT PREZZY BOX | £29 per person

9. Glamping (various locations)

Overnight stay

23 locations available

Choose from timber tent/camping pod/wigwam

With all home comforts, including proper bed and duvet

VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £55 per person

Mother’s Day days out: Adventure days out



10. Fly the world’s fastest zip line in South Wales

Soar and fly on the world’s fastest seated zip line

Two separate zip zones and four parallel lines in each

Enjoy incredible views of Tower Colliery and Rhigos Mountains

Valid for 12 months

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE | £100

11. Drive a supercar for the day

Choose from Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, unique tank paintballing battles, or quad bike

Available at various locations

Valid for two years

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £99 per person

12. Indoor skydiving for two in Manchester

Two flights (equivalent to three real skydives) per person

Flight certificate

Available in two other UK locations

This iFLY experience is for two people

Valid for 12 months

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £99.98

Mother’s Day days out: Learn something new



13. Pasta making cookery course

Italian and Pasta Masterclass for Two at Ann’s Smart School of Cookery

2 hour cookery class with an expert tutor

Make focaccia bread, fresh pasta and asparagus risotto

Learn tips and tricks of the trade from professional chefs

Choice of three venues

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE | £78 per person

14. Learn to cook Thai food

Thai explosion for two at Ann’s Smart School of Cookery

2 hour group workshop, taught by a professional chef

Learn how to make three authentic dishes

Recipes shared after the class

Choice of two venues; London or High Wycombe

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS | £98 per person

15. Make your own ceramics workshop in London

Hands-on ceramics class

Hosted in a fun, creative craft studio in central London

Kicks off with a warm welcome from your teacher

Informative tour

Demonstrations of the ceramic making process

Enjoy a drink of your choice

You’ll learn all about wheel throwing

Hand-building techniques like slab building and coiling ton!

VIEW AT CLASS BENTO | £38 per person

16. Design your own perfume

Create your very own customised fragrance

One of our Perfume Studio Stylists provides a detailed insight into the world of perfumery

Learn how to expertly blend your own signature fragrance with your chosen blends

Take your unique fragrance home on the day in a 5ml glass bottle, in a gift bag.

Your new perfume is kept online, so you can re-order

Available at 15 locations nationwide.

VIEW AT NOTHS | £98 per person

Mother’s Day days out: Drink up! 17. Lunch and gin tasting in Hampshire



Take a tour of the Bombay Sapphire gin distillery in Whitchurch, Hampshire

Learn the history of gin

Discover how it’s made and all about botanicals

Enjoy a gin cocktail… or two

VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £35 per person

18. Lunch and wine tasting at a vineyard in East Sussex



Family-run business

Entertaining tour of 37-acre vineyard

Tea or coffee on arrival

Vineyard group tour with an experienced member of staff

Lunch with wine or soft drinks

Valid for 5 months

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE | £49 per person

Mother’s Day days out: Dine in style

19. Lunch for two at Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill in London

Iconic restaurants heart of Theatreland

Enjoy a three-course menu of classic British and French dishes

Luxurious 1920s inspired art-deco dining room

Valid for 10 months

VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £90 per person

20. Dinner at Battersea Power Station

9-dish sharing dinner at Cinnamon Kitchen in Battersea Power Station development

Try their signature toffee pudding with garam masala ice cream

Includes a fascinating, self-guided audio tour

Enjoy the Grade II Listed venue – one of the largest brick-built buildings in the world!

VIEW AT NOTHS | £74 per person

Mother’s Day days out: Spa days



21. Spa day and lunch in Cheshire

3 course light lunch in our spa restaurant Raffaella’s

Robe and flip flops provided

Full access to Champneys Fitness Class timetable

Use of the facilities between 9am – 6pm

VIEW AT SPA BREAKS | £79 per person

22. Spa break and three-course dinner in Bournemouth

One night’s bed and breakfast

3 hours full access to spa facilities

Three-course dinner at restaurant

Your mum will receive a special gift box with massage oil and massage roller on arrival

VIEW AT SPA BREAKS | £89 per person

