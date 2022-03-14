If you’re celebrating Mothering Sunday this year we have found the best Mother’s Day days out from around the UK that could help.
Mother’s Day days out: Afternoon tea
1. Sparkling afternoon tea
- Glass of Prosecco on arrival
- Delicious spread of fresh scones, cakes and mini sandwiches
- Valid for 2 years
- Available at nine locations across UK
2. Italian afternoon tea with Prosecco
- Italian afternoon tea for two at Veeno
- Glass of Prosecco on arrival
- Delicious spread of Italian treats including pannini, meats, cheeses, scones with cream and jam and cake
- Choice of nine locations across the UK
3. Afternoon tea in Aberdeen
- Afternoon Tea spread
- Glass of Prosecco
- Includes a 55 minute Mother’s Day Delight treatment inclusive of: Body Scrub OR Back, Neck and Shoulder Massage
- Robe, towel and slippers provided
Looking for some more afternoon tea ideas near you? Here are some of the best afternoon teas in the UK you can book today.
Mother’s Day days out: Get out and about
4. All-year round access to RHS gardens
- Beautiful gift pack
- Free tote bag
- £5 to spend at RHS Gardens
- X 2 packets of seeds
- Free monthly magazine
- Unlimited tailored advice via phone call
- Free garden visits 200+ gardens across UK
- Discounted show tickets
Take your mum to see the sunniest smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! in London. Mamma Mia songs include;
- Dancing Queen
- The Winner Takes it All
- Super Trouper
- The Name of the Game
- Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
- Mamma Mia
6. Meet the meerkats in Oxfordshire
- Enjoy a meerkat encounter for two at one of our handpicked locations available
- Hold, observe and discover insightful facts from knowledgeable staff on these clever mammals
- Also available at Ely Cambridgeshire, Hailsham East Sussex, Telford Shropshire, Bridlington East Riding of Yorkshire, Boston Lincolnshire, Abingdon Oxfordshire, Newcastle Upon Tyne Northumberland
7. Hike with huskies in the North Downs
- Hands-on experience with a group of beautiful huskies
- Two mile Husky Hike across the North Downs
- Stunning views of the Darent Valley and fascinating wildlife
- Friendly keepers to answer all your questions
- Entry to Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation for two
8. Horse riding – UK wide
- Perfect for novices and experienced riders
- Voucher is valid for 12 months, for one person
- There are loads of locations to choose from
- Whether you are a novice at horse riding or a little bit more experienced, this will be perfect
- If you are a little more advanced you can opt for an exhilarating ride through the countryside and bridal paths escorted by a professional instructor
9. Glamping (various locations)
- Overnight stay
- 23 locations available
- Choose from timber tent/camping pod/wigwam
- With all home comforts, including proper bed and duvet
Mother’s Day days out: Adventure days out
10. Fly the world’s fastest zip line in South Wales
- Soar and fly on the world’s fastest seated zip line
- Two separate zip zones and four parallel lines in each
- Enjoy incredible views of Tower Colliery and Rhigos Mountains
- Valid for 12 months
11. Drive a supercar for the day
- Choose from Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, unique tank paintballing battles, or quad bike
- Available at various locations
- Valid for two years
12. Indoor skydiving for two in Manchester
- Two flights (equivalent to three real skydives) per person
- Flight certificate
- Available in two other UK locations
- This iFLY experience is for two people
- Valid for 12 months
Mother’s Day days out: Learn something new
13. Pasta making cookery course
- Italian and Pasta Masterclass for Two at Ann’s Smart School of Cookery
- 2 hour cookery class with an expert tutor
- Make focaccia bread, fresh pasta and asparagus risotto
- Learn tips and tricks of the trade from professional chefs
- Choice of three venues
14. Learn to cook Thai food
- Thai explosion for two at Ann’s Smart School of Cookery
- 2 hour group workshop, taught by a professional chef
- Learn how to make three authentic dishes
- Recipes shared after the class
- Choice of two venues; London or High Wycombe
15. Make your own ceramics workshop in London
- Hands-on ceramics class
- Hosted in a fun, creative craft studio in central London
- Kicks off with a warm welcome from your teacher
- Informative tour
- Demonstrations of the ceramic making process
- Enjoy a drink of your choice
- You’ll learn all about wheel throwing
- Hand-building techniques like slab building and coiling ton!
16. Design your own perfume
- Create your very own customised fragrance
- One of our Perfume Studio Stylists provides a detailed insight into the world of perfumery
- Learn how to expertly blend your own signature fragrance with your chosen blends
- Take your unique fragrance home on the day in a 5ml glass bottle, in a gift bag.
- Your new perfume is kept online, so you can re-order
- Available at 15 locations nationwide.
Mother’s Day days out: Drink up!17. Lunch and gin tasting in Hampshire
- Take a tour of the Bombay Sapphire gin distillery in Whitchurch, Hampshire
- Learn the history of gin
- Discover how it’s made and all about botanicals
- Enjoy a gin cocktail… or two
18. Lunch and wine tasting at a vineyard in East Sussex
- Family-run business
- Entertaining tour of 37-acre vineyard
- Tea or coffee on arrival
- Vineyard group tour with an experienced member of staff
- Lunch with wine or soft drinks
- Valid for 5 months
Mother’s Day days out: Dine in style
19. Lunch for two at Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill in London
- Iconic restaurants heart of Theatreland
- Enjoy a three-course menu of classic British and French dishes
- Luxurious 1920s inspired art-deco dining room
- Valid for 10 months
20. Dinner at Battersea Power Station
- 9-dish sharing dinner at Cinnamon Kitchen in Battersea Power Station development
- Try their signature toffee pudding with garam masala ice cream
- Includes a fascinating, self-guided audio tour
- Enjoy the Grade II Listed venue – one of the largest brick-built buildings in the world!
Mother’s Day days out: Spa days
21. Spa day and lunch in Cheshire
- 3 course light lunch in our spa restaurant Raffaella’s
- Robe and flip flops provided
- Full access to Champneys Fitness Class timetable
- Use of the facilities between 9am – 6pm
22. Spa break and three-course dinner in Bournemouth
- One night’s bed and breakfast
- 3 hours full access to spa facilities
- Three-course dinner at restaurant
- Your mum will receive a special gift box with massage oil and massage roller on arrival
