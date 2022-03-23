17 easy Mother’s Day recipes for kids to make

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From cheesecake to cookies, from ice cream balls to cake pops, we’ve chosen the easiest Mother’s Day recipes for kids to make this year.

Whether you’re looking for a Mother’s Day activity or want to make something with the kids for that lucky someone, these simple Mother’s Day recipes are perfect. We’ve chosen easy baking recipes for kids that are either no-bake, have a very minimal amount of steps in the method or have a very speedy preparation time. And with no baking, heating, or cooking involved, these recipes are not only super easy to make, but you won’t have to worry about them using the oven or the hob.

“Apart from a lie-in, one of the best gifts my kids could give me on Mother’s Day is some home-cooked treats. It entertains them for a few hours, they don’t have to spend their pocket money on a present and you get some tasty treats. Win-win all around,” says Hanna Dilley, founder, and cook of Benji’s Bites toddler food. “Getting your kids in the kitchen and involved in cooking can really help with their engagement with food. If they’re interested in food and help to cook a meal themselves, they’ll be more likely to want to try it, so it’s a great way to help fussy eaters try different foods. It helps to build their confidence and is a fun thing to do together as a family. It’s a great way to open up conversations about where food comes from and how different foods can help them grow and develop.” Hanna points out that it’s also a great activity to do that doesn’t involve screens – and most mums would agree that keeping their kids away from the iPad is the best Mother’s Day present they could wish for. “It can be good for kids to focus on creating something themselves – again, that sense of ownership will mean they’re more likely to want to eat what they’ve made. For the older ones, it can also help with maths (weights and measurements), time management, and planning skills.” Mother’s Day recipes for kids 1. Lemon and lime ginger crunch cheesecake Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: No-bake Who doesn’t love a cheesecake? And this easy, no-bake variety gives very little room for error and plenty of room for an extra slice because it is so crunchy, tangy, and all-around delicious. Get your kids to crush the biscuits (they’ll love this bit almost as much as they’ll love licking out the bowl afterward), then whip the simple condensed milk and cream topping. They can decorate the topping however they please once it’s set – try sprinkling more crushed biscuits over, or fancy it up with slices of lemon and lime. Get the recipe: Lemon and lime ginger crunch cheesecake 2. Homemade mini peanut butter cups Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins Peanut butter and chocolate is one of the great flavour combinations. Homemade mini peanut butter cups are probably the quickest and easiest little treats you could possibly make. You’ll just need a silicone mould to get them looking similar to those of a certain popular and iconic brand. “These are a great little treat to make with kids as they are so simple – only two ingredients. They might need help with melting the chocolate but they’ll look fab once they’ve set and will feel like a really indulgent treat for mum and kids. Plus the peanut butter inside will make them more filling so you won’t need to eat as many (if you can resist!),” says Hanna Dilley. Get the recipe: Homemade mini peanut butter cups 3. Roll up sandwiches Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 20 mins This is a really snazzy way to put a fun twist on basic sandwiches. And it feels super fancy too, so you can make it like you’re having a posh afternoon tea (go on, get your best cake stand out, it is Mother’s Day, after all). As well as peanut butter and jam, try cream cheese and salmon or grated carrot and hummus. And, obviously, you’ll be needing some cucumber in those sandwiches and a pot of Earl Grey or a glass of fizz to wash it all down. Your kids will love making these sandwiches and might even be inspired to make them for their own lunch boxes. Hanna says these will also look fab served up on a platter. “The more colourful, the better so you can be quite adventurous with your filling choices and add a variety of different veggies or fruit. Try beetroot, apple, tinned sweetcorn, sliced red pepper, grapes, or rocket.” Get the recipe: Roll-up sandwiches 4. Chocolate marshmallow sandwich Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 10 mins Making S’mores, doesn’t have to be reserved for sitting around the fire on summer camping trips. These chocolate marshmallow sandwiches are the perfect side for a nice strong cup of builder’s tea. Sandwich biscuits with melted marshmallow and dunk-in melted chocolate – it’s that simple. And you can use fun-shaped cookie cutters and/or dunk them in coloured icing and sprinkles to jazz them up. Not that they need it, they’re perfect just as they are.

They would also be great as gifts in mini-boxes, wrapped with ribbon, or coloured string. Maybe the kids could even decorate with stickers, glitter, or their best art work.

Get the recipe: Chocolate marshmallow sandwiches 5. Mars bar cake Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins A pimped-up version of a chocolate crispy cake, this treat, featuring that most classic of chocolate bars – and drizzled with white chocolate to boot – has just five ingredients. So other than eating too much of it, what could possibly go wrong? Simple and very, very tasty.

Why not get the kids to parcel them up in a decorative box to give to Granny for a Mother’s Day gift? You could add a smattering of mini Mars Bars, Snickers Bars, or other chocolates, to compliment the cake, and up the treat level. Because she deserves it.

Get the recipe: Mars bar cakes 6. No-bake raspberry chocolate cupcakes Skill level: Med | Prep time: 2 hr setting time | Cook time: No-bake Are the kids not quite ready to tackle a full cake recipe? These cupcakes use ready-made Madeira cake, crumbled down, and topped with chocolate, raspberries, and cream cheese topping. Simple, effective, and tasty – like a mini cheesecake. Make these no-bake cakes ahead of time – you could even make them the day before so they’re fully set before serving.

They’re pretty enough to be displayed on a tiered cake stand with a selection of other treats. They, why not sit down to a posh afternoon tea? Just don’t forget the cucumber sandwiches and your best china. This is one of the easiest Mother’s Day recipes for kids. Get the recipe: Raspberry chocolate cupcakes 7. Fruity biscuit truffles Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: No-bake Popping round to Granny’s house on Mother’s Day? Why not get the kids to make her these fruity biscuit truffles, covered in desiccated coconut, as a lovely foodie gift? A chance to smash up some biscuits with a rolling pin is always welcomed by kids, as is getting sticky rolling the truffles into balls. Just make sure there’s plenty to go round. You could always fancy things up but display them on her best cake plate, and serve with a selection of other treats, like sausage rolls, quiches, and dips.



Get the recipe: Fruity biscuit truffles 8. No-bake toffee krispie bars Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: No-bake If you’re short on time, this is a really quick simple Mother’s Day recipe for kids that uses toffees and marshmallows instead of the usual chocolate to bring together Rice Krispies for these super sweet bars. It takes just 15 minutes to make these delicious bars. You can make them ahead too – ideal if you want to gift them to Mum or Grandma. Don’t forget to wrap them in a cellophane bag and tie them with a bow. This is one of our best Mother’s Day recipes for kids.

Get the recipe: No-bake toffee krispie bars 9. No-bake peanut butter cookies Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: No-bake Cookies don’t always need to have time in the oven. These peanut butter cookies are combined with melted butter (use the microwave), golden syrup, and sticky peanut butter. There’s no added sugar, so they’re healthier than other cookies, and there are only four ingredients so they are pleasingly simple. You can mould the dough into different shapes or letters before chilling. Excellent with a frothy coffee for a mid-morning snack break. Not that they aren’t great at any time of the day – in fact, they are also the perfect remedy for a late mid-afternoon energy slump. Get the recipe: No-bake peanut butter cookies 10. Popcorn pops Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 20 mins These delicious popcorn pops are really easy to rustle up, being far less faff than those made with sponge mix, and shouldn’t create too much mess. This recipe uses white chocolate but feel free to swap that out for milk or even dark chocolate. Almost too pretty and fun to eat.



They look great on a buffet table, popped in a Kilner jar, with a colourful ribbon – or several – around it to compliment the decoration. Only for afters, though, if your kids can resist for that long.

Get the recipe: Popcorn pops 11. Greek salad pittas Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: No-bake This one requires a little bit of parental supervision as there’s a fair bit of chopping, but the rest is up to the kids! A super healthy, easy lunch, packed with summer flavours that’ll transport you to that taverna in Corfu with a nice glass of ouzo in hand. It’ll encourage the kids to get stuck in too, and all that salty crumbly feta with cucumbers, tomatoes, and olives will be a nutritious move away from that boring old ham sandwich. “This is a great easy recipe to add lots of colour to your lunch. It’s also a great opportunity to introduce some more interesting flavours, such as the olives. Remember, it may take a good few tries before a child likes a new flavour but the more we can expose them to new flavours, the more they will be open to trying them,” says Hanna. Get the recipe: Greek salad pittas 12. Raw brownie bites Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: No-bake These raw brownie bites are marvelous if you fancy making something a little sweet but a lot healthier than your average batch of brownies. The no-bake treats – which are often known as energy balls (and it doesn’t take a genius to work out why) – are made with dates, cacao powder, and pecan nuts, all-natural ingredients, and not a spoonful of sugar in sight. “While the sugar content is still high in this recipe, it is mainly from naturally occurring sugars and is perfect for when little ones are showing signs of an energy slump, or you want to encourage them to finish the rest of the family walk without moaning,” says Hanna. Get the recipe: Raw brownie bites 13. Breakfast squares Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: No-bake Is breakfast in bed on the cards for Mother’s Day? Fingers crossed. These breakfast squares, crammed with oats, dried fruit, nuts, and seeds, would make a lovely treat with a nice frothy coffee (and some flowers on the side). “This is a great pick-me-up snack that will feel like a real treat for all the family, but is packed full of healthy seeds and nuts to give it a protein and omega 3 boosts,” says Hanna. Simply mix together all the ingredients with melted (cooled) butter, flatten down and chill. We’re trying not to think about the kid’s little hands after getting stuck into the gooey mixture, but, as it’s Mother’s Day, maybe someone else would like to clean them – and the kitchen – up afterward. Get the recipe: Breakfast squares 14. Rocky road Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins (plus 2 hours to chill) | Cook time: No-bake A classic. Get the kids to smash up all their favourite fillings (the naughtier the better). We’ve used Maltesers, but anything goes (M&Ms, Smarties, Crunchie, we could go on), covered with chocolate and marshmallows. You could also swap for white or dark chocolate instead.

The contrasts and colours (we recommend going for pink when it comes to your marshmallow choices) make rocky road a very inviting-looking cake as it is, but why not sprinkle some edible glitter over the top, to make it even more aesthetically pleasing? It looks great as a gift, wrapped in cellophane and tied up with a pale pink ribbon. This is one of our easiest Mother’s Day recipes for kids. Get the recipe: Rocky road 15. Hummus Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: No-bake “This will feel like a real win for your kids if they can serve up a posh dip for mum. Chickpeas are a great source of nutrient-rich protein and if you serve them with vegetable crudités, everyone’s winning,” says Hanna. For the little ones, a parent will need to be on-hand, but it’s a great recipe for an older child who’s comfortable using a blender. Super tasty, healthy, and vegan, you can even add in some beetroot or spice to jazz up the flavour. Serve with Turkish flatbreads or a crusty baguette, or spread over a wrap, and add some warm, crunchy falafels and salad (it goes especially well with shredded carrot, cabbage, and cucumber) – if you’re feeling spicy, drizzle over some hot sauce too.