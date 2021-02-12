Mother’s day ideas and activities for a lockdown celebration

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Though we’ll have to forego Mother’s Day days out this year we’ve still go lots of Mother’s Day ideas for 2021 to inspire a heartwarming celebration.

Mother’s Day will be a little different this year because the UK is still in lockdown, but you can still mark the big day with these lovely Mother’s Day ideas. Whether that’s showering her with thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts, cooking a delicious Mother’s Day meal or trying something different for the first time together – virtual afternoon tea anyone?

If you’re looking for something extra-special to go with that all-important homemade Mother’s Day card this year, then look no further than our ultimate Mother’s Day ideas list below.

Mother’s Day ideas for Lockdown

Letterbox flowers

Surprise your mum with a beautiful bunch of flowers this Mother’s Day. Bloom and Wild features a range of stunning letterbox flowers delivered straight to the door. The flowers are discreetly packaged in what seems like any ordinary cardboard box – so mum won’t be able to guess until they’re unwrapped. Each set comes with the flowers, flower food sachets, an optional gift card and a guide on how to arrange them artfully.

Bloom&Wild Letterbox Flowers start from £23.00.

Breakfast in bed

Mother’s Day is the one day of the year you should be treated to breakfast in bed. Be sure to drop some hints ahead of the big day and suggest a few breakfast in bed ideas you’d enjoy. Or if they’re a little young to be left unsupervised have them join you in the kitchen to create an extra special feast.

Afternoon tea

Afternoon Tea is another decadent way to spend Mother’s Day. If you haven’t the time to create an at-home Afternoon Tea then worry not. You can order a home-delivered Classic Afternoon Tea for Two from Piglets Pantry for you and one other to tuck into. We also love the idea of having an Afternoon Tea Zoom call if you’re unable to see your mum on the day. Consider sending her the pre-prepared tea package to enjoy specially on camera during your catch up.

Piglets Pantry’s Afternoon Tea for Two, £38.00.

Virtual gin-tasting

Raise a glass with your mum over Zoom whilst learning all about ‘mother’s ruin’ – Gin. Surrey-based distillery Silent Pool are offering a Mother and Daughter Gin-Tasting experience package to liven up your Mother’s Day call. We’ll drink to that.

Silent Pool have a Mother and Daughter Gin-Tasting experience for £50.

Mother’s Day baking

Baking with the kids is a wholesome way to spend Mother’s Day. Create something sweet like our Mother’s Day cupcakes or try your hand at the new bread trend of 2021: Floral Focaccia. Honeywell Baking Company’s kit includes all the dry ingredients and step-by-step instructions.

Garden Focaccia Bread Baking Kit by Honeywell Biscuit Co, £17.50.

Create your own chocolates

A chocolate-making masterclass is one of our favourite Mother’s Day ideas. Recreate Gordon Ramsey’s Mint Truffles or try MyChocolate’s Truffle Kit and Online Workshop. One of their chocolatiers will guide you through your truffle-making during a one hour live streamed workshop. They also send you all the ingredients ahead of time so you’re ready to go on the big day.

Isolation Sensation Chocolate Truffle Kit and Online Workshop by MyChocolate, £31.

Karaoke with the Kids

Whether you love it or loathe it – Karaoke can be a great way to spend your Mother’s Day evening. Have the kids put on their favourite songs and perform into a hairbrush. Or if you’re after a more professional setup try Lucky Voice’s at home Karaoke kit. Simply plug into your TV or computer and enjoy access to over 9,000 anthems.

Lucky Voice Karaoke Kit with microphone, £60

Dance Party

If karaoke isn’t your bag then consider a family dance party instead. Gather everyone in the living room, whack on some tunes and dance it out with your loved ones. Something free, lively and funny to do this Mother’s Day. Dad dancing optional.

Candle-making

One of our favourite Mother’s Day ideas – why not learn to make a candle you can enjoy at home? If a total beginner to candle-making start with something easy like these homemade copper candles. You can also purchase ready-made at home kits which come with all the items and instructions needed to create your candles. There’s also child-friendly candle making sets if you want some company when crafting.

The London Refinery DIY Candle Making Kit and Film, £29.00

Northumbrian Candlework’s ‘Kids Kit’ Candle Making Kit, £15.99

Pasta class

Try your hand at homemade pasta this Mother’s Day. With plenty of pasta-making kits out there, we recommend ordering one for yourself and your distant mum and making it together whilst on a Zoom call. Or for those wishing to recreate ‘How mama used to make’ sign both of you up to ‘Pasta with the Grandmas’. This Airbnb online experience pairs you and your Zoom guests with an Italian Grandma and Granddaughter who guide you through an authentic Italian pasta dish. We couldn’t think of a better Mother’s Day lunch.

Pasta Evangelists DIY Ravioli Kit and Tool Trio, £25.

‘Pasta with the Grandmas’ Airbnb online experience, from £31 per person.

Murder Mystery

A virtual Murder Mystery Zoom call is a great activity for Mother’s Day with mums and families from different households able to join in the fun too. The Digital Murder Mystery Co. offer a range of immersive themed storylines from Alice in Wonderland to a 1930’s Nile cruise. Their parties are designed for 4-12 players and include character profiles, mini-scripts and clues for a seamless digital event. Fancy Dress optional.

The Digital Murder Mystery Co. Download-Ready Party Packs, £69.00 for up to 12 players.

At-home Escape Room

Have the family come together and crack a number of clues, padlocks and puzzles in an at-home Escape Room. Epic Escapes have created the perfect Escape Room in A Box package with three different games to sink your teeth into. Start off with the easy Crime Escape Room and work your way up to the special Hijack one. The boxes also include self-help hint cards for when you need a little assistance.

Escape Room In A Box (3 in 1) from Epic Escapes, £99.00.

Socially-distanced walk

Why not wrap up warm and arrange a walk with your mum? Walking with one friend or relative – who isn’t from your household – is part of the government-approved lockdown exercise rules at the moment. Arrange to meet at a nearby park but be sure to keep two metres apart at all times. Masks are also encouraged.

Pamper afternoon

If you’re looking for a slower-paced Mother’s Day then consider an at-home spa afternoon. Put your feet up and indulge in some overdue me-time. Consider a bubble bath, face mask and accompanying magazine. Candles will also help you to unwind. RedLetterDays offer the perfect at-home pamper hamper to order for yourself or your mum to enjoy.

The Pamper Hamper from RedLetterDays, £45.50.

Letterbox cocktails

Have some cocktails sent straight to your door and sip a special tipple this Mother’s Day. NIO (Needs Ice Only) cocktails offer a range of expertly-mixed favourites that are cleverly packaged to fit through your postbox. Surprise your mum with a set and organise a cocktail-fuelled Zoom on the big day.

A mini box of three NIO Cocktails starts from £19.50.

Personalised Puzzle

If your mum is a parent who loves a puzzle then consider sending an extra-special personalised one on 14 March. Choose a lovely photo of you and your mum, the family or the grandchildren and let CEWE Photoworld create your puzzle. Available in 500, 1500 or 2000 pieces – this puzzle is sure to keep mum busy on Mothering Sunday.

Ravensburger Personalised Puzzle at CEWE Photoworld, available from £24.99

Personalised Photo Book

Send a personalised photo book direct to your mum’s door on Mother’s Day. Search through your old photo albums, phone and holiday snaps and put together a bespoke photo book by Vistaprint. Though apart on the big occasion, any mum will enjoy sitting down and recounting memories of your favourite times together.

Vistaprint Photo Books start from £5.57

Sweet A-Z Scavenger Hunt

For little ones wanting to rave about their brilliant mum – organise a scavenger hunt with a difference. Independent stationary brand Martha Brooks have created an A-Z Of An Amazing Mum Book. The perfect Mother’s Day gift – kids write a word for each letter to describe their mum and how great she is. The book is held together by a detachable gold screw, so why not hide the cards around the house. Get your mum to collect all 26 letter cards and put the book back together again. One of our favourite Mother’s Day ideas for young ones and their mums.

Martha Brook’s A-Z Amazing Mum Book, £17.95

Fitness class

One for energetic mums. Get those endorphins pumping and arrange a virtual fitness class date on Mother’s Day. Follow a step-by-step HIIT workout or try a YouTube Yoga or cardio workout together. Be sure to share words of encouragement whilst sweating it out.

Pottery Kit

Mould your own pottery creation this Mother’s Day with a Home Pottery kit. Mould yourself a vase to hold your Mother’s Day flowers or have some other clay-based fun with your children. The set contains clay and all the tools needed to get crafting.

Home Pottery Kit for 1-2 people by Jack Laverick Ceramics, prices start from £42.99