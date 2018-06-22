Prince William received a very cheeky gift from Princess Diana for his 13th birthday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, celebrated his 36th birthday this week and we hope he enjoyed lots of treats with Kate and the kids.

Although don’t know of any homemade gifts Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have mustered up, we can almost guarantee it will be nothing like the gift their late-grandmother Princess Diana gave her son on his 13th birthday.

Kate Middleton probably wouldn’t approve either…

According to Princess Diana’s former chef Darren McGrady, who spoke with Hello! Magazine online, Prince William’s 13th birthday cake was a little x-rated.

Not only did cheeky Diana order her teenage son a birthday cake in the shape of two breasts, she also invited some of the hottest supermodels of the time over to the palace to greet William.

Diana with Prince William a few months after his 13th birthday still making him laugh

Darren revealed: ‘I remember that day really well because the Princess said they were coming. I was super excited and I wanted to meet them too but I didn’t get the chance. It was Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell.’

He added: ‘I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator, opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of boobs I’ve ever seen in my life.

‘The Princess had ordered a boobs cake for William’s 13th birthday. I wish I’d taken a photograph of it! I didn’t know anything about it, I just thought, “Oh my gosh.” I asked the butler, “What on earth is this?” and he said the Princess had ordered it for William’s birthday.’

We don’t think Prince William was celebrating his 34th birthday with a boob cake… Perhaps Prince George and Princess Charlotte helped make their dad a biscuit cake. It’s famously his favourite and was at his and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

Despite not knowing what presents William got for his birthday, his children were treated to a special gift he bought back from his Liverpool appearance.

The father-of-three said Princess Charlotte in particular would be ‘obsessed’ so hopefully she gave her dad extra cuddles on his birthday.

