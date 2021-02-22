We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown for 2021 is due to be announced later today, with details about when children will go back to school after lockdown and when households will be able to meet up again.

The roadmap out of lockdown was promised as part of the next lockdown review in February, following a gradual decline in cases of Covid-19 during the third lockdown.

The prime minister wrote on Twitter, ‘Today I’ll be setting out a roadmap to bring us out of lockdown cautiously. Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education and wellbeing. We’ll also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.’

Lockdown travel rules are expected to remain the same with hotel quarantine in place for the foreseeable future. But limitations on who people will be able to see and where are certain to change from March onwards. This is what we know about the government’s roadmap out of lockdown for 2021…

Roadmap out of lockdown: What is the lockdown easing plan?

The lockdown easing plan will depend on data “every step” of the way, according to the government, with restrictions lifted in stages.

The lockdown easing plan for 2021:

From March 8:

All schools will open, with after-school activities and sports allowed.

Two people from different households can meet in a public space. They will be allowed to sit down for a coffee, drink or picnic.

Each care home resident in England will be allowed one regular visitor.

From March 29:

Outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households will be allowed. This will likely include gatherings in private gardens.

Outdoor sports will return, such as tennis and golf.

Organised adult and children’s sport, such as grassroots football, will return.

Travel outside of local areas will be allowed, although ‘stay local’ advice will remain.

From April:

Non-essential shops likely to open.

Pubs and restaurants could open for outdoor serving only.

From May:

Pubs and restaurants could open for indoor serving.

Hairdressers could reopen.

From June:

Staycations might be given the green light.

People are likely to be told to continue working from home where possible, to keep to social distancing measures and to continue wearing a mask in most indoor spaces.

The government has also urged caution and said that the dates for each of the stages would be the “earliest” dates, with possible delays on the horizon.

A statement from Downing Street reads, “Due to the current, relatively uniform spread of the virus across the country, restrictions will be eased step-by-step across the whole of England at the same time.

“The roadmap seeks to balance between social and economic impacts, whilst preserving the health and safety of the country.

“Outdoor settings are known to be lower risk than indoor, so outdoor activities will be opened earlier than indoor ones.”

The prime minister added, “We will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer has previously said that he wanted Boris Johnson to learn the “lessons of the last two lockdowns”, as he took the country out of the restrictions “too quickly”. He also told LBC radio that businesses “desperately” needed more support in the latest lockdown, including an extension of the business rates relief and VAT cuts for the hospitality sector.

The full plan for coming out of lockdown is being announced later today at 3.30pm to MPs, before the PM leads a news conference at 7pm. You can watch the briefings on BBC News and Sky News, or tune in online via BBC iPlayer or Sky News’ live YouTube stream.

When is lockdown lifting in the UK?

Lockdown is lifting in the UK from March 8, as schools will begin to reopen and after-school activities will resume.

Later in the month, other restrictions such as social mixing will also be lifted but it’s thought that close-contact personal care and indoor mixing could still be a long way off.

The middle of February was given as a tentative date when the third lockdown was announced for England. The prime minister said at the time, “By the middle of February, if things go well and with a fair wind in our sails, we expect to have offered the first vaccine dose to everyone in the four top priority groups identified by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.”

“As was the case last spring, our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will not be a big bang but a gradual unwrapping.”

Reopening various industries relies on the infection rate around the UK staying low, as part of the following conditions:

The coronavirus vaccine programme continues to go to plan. The evidence continues to show that vaccines are sufficiently reducing the number of people dying with the virus or needing hospital treatment. Infection rates don’t risk a huge surge in hospital admissions. New variants of Covid-19 don’t fundamentally change the risk of lifting restrictions.

Only if these conditions are met can the lockdown easing plan for the UK go ahead.

It comes as one in three adults in the UK have now had one dose of either the Pfizer vaccine or the Oxford vaccine. As a result of the rollout success, the government has now announced that all adults in the UK will be offered their first dose of the vaccine by the end of July.