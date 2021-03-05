We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get the kids stuck in to a lovely Easter project...

Wondering how to make Easter cards? These pretty Easter cards are easy to make with kids and are perfect for giving to friends and family this Spring!

We all love getting a letter in the post, but a handmade Easter egg card is extra special. So keep the kids busy over the holidays with Easter crafts and this easy-peasy, egg-cellent Easter card project.

Make sure you’re stocked up on coloured paper and glue so they can create a card for every member of your family. Plus, the same project can be used to make pretty hanging decorations if you fancy putting up an Easter tree this year.

If you love this make, why not try making an Easter wreath from egg boxes or learn how to make Easter baskets for your very own egg hunt in the garden. They’re all simple projects using bits and bobs from around the house, so you can save some pennies and still have fun.

For these makes you’ll need these Easter egg card templates, they can be printed off and used for the patterned paper and embellishments.

How to make Easter cards

To make a pair of cracking Easter egg cards you will need:

Card blanks

Dotty or patterned paper

Plain paper in pastel colours

Ribbon

Paper lace

Ricrac

Flower paper punch (optional)

Stick-on embellishments

Glue

Method

For the square card:

Following our photo as a guide, cut three different-sized squares from either spotty or plain paper. Then stick one on top of the other to the front of a 12.5cm square card blank. Or print off the dotty squares on the templates instead. Trace off the medium egg template and cut from the thin pink card. Stick lengths of ribbon and lace across the egg, trimming of edges to neaten. Either cut out the template or use a paper punch to create two flowers, stick to the centre of the egg, then add a stick-on embellishment. Finally, stick the decorated egg to the centre of the card.

For the egg card:

Trace the large egg template onto a piece of pink A4 card folded in half, ensuring one edge of the egg is against the fold. Place horizontal strips of ribbon, ricrac and paper lace across the front. Once happy with the arrangement, stick in place. Stick a large foam flower embellishment to the centre and either cut, or punch out, two smaller flowers from paper. Then add a pearly stick-on gem to the centre of each flower. Stick either side of the central flower.

Make Easter egg hanging decorations from your Easter egg card

Why not create some eggs-quisite Easter tree trims with the same technique? Create a stunning centrepiece for your Easter table, using either a shop-bought tree or twigs sprayed white, and decorated with pretty, candy-coloured card eggs.

Simple trace the medium egg template and use it to cut out eggs from the pink, blue and white thin card. Then use a hole punch to make a hole about 5mm from the top of the egg. Using a selection of ribbon, ricrac and paper lace, position and then stick them horizontally across the front and back of each egg. Tie to the tree with a thin gingham ribbon.