DIY Easter Decorations: How to make Easter decorations at home

Give your home a spring lift with these easy-to-make DIY Easter decorations. It’s simple to make Easter decorations at home and the kids will love getting involved with all the crafting too

Easter craft ideas are a great way to keep kids entertained during the Easter holidays. From felt animals to bunny picture frames, we’ve got a range of DIY Easter decoration ideas to suit all ages and skill levels.

Make sure you’re fully stocked with felt and card to get cracking on these egg-cellent ideas. After you’ve made some decorations, why not have a go at making our Easter baskets ready for that all important egg hunt? You could also hide these adorable Easter pom pom animals amongst the sweet treats for your kids to find.

For some of these projects, you’ll need these printable Easter bunny and chick templates.

DIY Easter Decorations: Felt Easter chicks

Sew these sweet chicks as a lovely non-chocolate Easter gift for someone special this spring.

To make felt chick Easter decorations you will need:

Felt

Pinking shears

Scissors

Pins

Toy stuffing

Sewing machine

Black cotton

How to make felt chick Easter decorations:

Using the templates, cut out two felt bodies using pinking shears, and two wings and one beak with regular scissors. Position the wings in-between the two body pieces and pin in place. Sew around the outer edge leaving a small gap at the bottom. Place a little toy stuffing inside the chick, then sew up the bottom edge. Sew some eyes using black cotton, then sew or stick on a little beak. Cut out two shells using regular scissors. Sew around the bottom edge, then cut the top with a pair of pinking shears so you have a cracked-egg look. Pop your chick inside.

DIY Easter Decorations: Felt Easter bunnies

Make a cute display with this family of soft pastel rabbits.

To make felt bunny Easter decorations you will need:

Felt

Scissors

Pins

Toy stuffing

Sewing machine

Glue

How to make felt bunny Easter decorations:

Using the templates, cut out one whole bunny (without legs) and two half bunnies (with legs) from the felt. Place the half bunnies together and sew along the front edge. Make sure the seam is neat by trimming any wonky lines with sharp scissors. Place the sewn bunny on top of the whole bunny, seam side up, and pin in place. Sew all the way around, leaving the bottom open. Then pad out with toy stuffing, then sew along the bottom edge, leaving the feet sticking out at the bottom. Avoid overfilling the bunnies or they will lose their shape. Cut out a small heart and glue it in place on the front.

DIY Easter Decorations: Easter Storage Jars

Fill these DIY Easter storage jars with treats and give them as homemade Easter gifts. Once all of the chocolate is gone, the container can be put to good use to keep small items!

To make the Easter storage jars you will need:

Jam jars

Hot glue gun

Small plastic toys

Spray paint

How to make the Easter storage jars:

Clean the jam jars thoroughly, removing any sticky labels from the glass. Then u se a hot glue gun to stick one toy onto the top of each lid. Spray the lid with three or four light coats of paint. A few light coats are better than one or two thick ones, as it prevents the paint from running. Leave the paint to dry a day or two before you fill the jars with sweet treats.

DIY Easter Decorations: Rabbit artwork

Decorate a corner of your home with these bright Easter bunny pictures.

To make the Easter frame decorations you will need:

Scalpel

Cutting board

Coloured card

Picture frame

Plain paper

Tissue paper

Paper tapes

Glue

How to make an Easter frame decoration: