We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hamleys top Christmas toys have been revealed.

Now that Halloween is over the countdown to Christmas is on for a lot of us. Whether buying for nieces, nephews, offspring, or just your favourite little people, Hamleys has got you covered.

We know kid’s lists are always useful, but inspiration from Hamleys, Amazon’s top toys and our own curated edit of Top Toys for Christmas, always help when it comes to nailing those fail-safe Christmas favourites.

And, while you might still have time to shop for the best advent calendars for kids – including non-chocolate advent calendars – we reckon you’ll need to be quick if you’re after one of these top 10 Hamleys toys. Here the famous London toy store shares their top ten toys to make shopping that little bit easier this year;

Hamleys top Christmas toys 2021

1. Playmobil 70571 City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot



Credit: Hamleys/PA Wire

Age suitability: 4 years + | Batteries required: No | Price: £19.97

Not only do you not need batteries (which is a bonus come Christmas morning) but this is a great toy for two reasons. One; it’s amazing at working those fine motor skills, as your little one handles all the parts and memory as you talk through directions. And two: the additional hours actually playing with the final product you built together. This police robot has movable legs, arms and hips, rotatable hands with three individually movable fingers – perfect for all the police missions he’ll be going on.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £19.97

2. Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron

Age suitability: 5 years + | Batteries required: Yes | Price: £70

The first big tick for parents; this present comes with all (four!) batteries included. Buying a Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron really will add an extra sprinkle of ‘wow’ to your Christmas. The curious cauldron and potions will keep your little ones mesmerised as they use the special Wand to mix a potion and make a cute furry friend. Follow the spell by adding the magical ingredients to your Cauldron one step at a time, waiting for the green light and tapping 3 times when the potion is finished watch as your Magic Mixie appear through the mist. It really will be a Christmas dinner talking point.

VIEW AT ARGOS | £70

3. Lego Super Mario Adventures Luigi starter course

Age suitability: 7 years + | Batteries required: Yes (x2 AAA) | Price: £49.99

Calling all Lego and Mario fans! Bring one half of the 90s plumber brothers to life with this LEGO Luigi interactive figure that gives instant expressive responses – including eye blinking – via an LCD screen and speaker. Make sure you have a flat surface to tip out and work through all the 280 pieces. This works in tandem with the app on your phone, so be sure to download and familiarise yourself with it before you get started on Christmas morning.

VIEW AT HAMLEYS | £49.99

4. Playshifu orboot educational AR globe

Age suitability: 3 years + | Batteries required: No | Price: £49.99

Taking the humble globe up a few notches is this impressive augmented reality-based globe. STEM Ahead this is the perfect toy to spark imagination and curiosity. It builds on knowledge, linguistic and cognitive skills. The 10-inch globe simply connects with the interactive Orboot App to explore the world. With 400+ highlights across cultures, cuisines, monuments, inventions, animals and maps. Imagination will be sparked and curiosity ignited. Scan the app over the globe to leave them open-mouthed at a whole world of adventure, facts and guides.

VIEW AT VERY | £49.99

5. Diicii snakes and ladders

Age suitability: 4 years + | Batteries required: No | Price: £7

Snakes and Ladders and Ludo are both classic games, passed down from generation to generation. And now, new for 2021 they come with a twist. The rules have changed and it even comes with a glowing dice that changes colour. Buy this and give your Christmas games a shake up!

VIEW AT HAMLEYS | £7

6. Mattel Barbie dream house

Age suitability: 3 years + | Batteries required: Yes x3 AA (not included)| Price: £250

The Barbie Dream House has been a firm favourite across the decades. And 2021 sees it with a few modern additions. From a lift now big enough for Barbie in a wheel chair, party room with a DJ booth, second-story slide with a pool, and a puppy play area with its own pool and mood lighting. It also has the most coveted decor item this year, the egg chair. Standing 43 inches tall and 41 inches wide, this dreamy dollhouse inspires 360-degree play with 10 indoor and outdoor living areas.

VIEW AT ARGOS [limited stock!] | £250

7. L.O.L Surprise! movie magic doll

Age suitability: 3 years + | Batteries required: No | Price: £11

There’s a hardcore fan base out there for L.O.L dolls. And if you know a little one who is part of it then this is the gift for them. Part of the coveted and collectable series, each ball comes with a unique movie scene set, as well as mini directors chair, a cue card and host of accessories such as 3D glasses, shoes and a movie script. Sparkles and glitter add to the dolls and accessories perfectly. they look like they rolled straight out of the Hollywood hills.

VIEW AT THE ENTERTAINER | £11

8. Huggables Dino

Age suitability: 2 years + | Batteries required: No | Price: £11.55

You can’t go wrong with a cuddly toy. And as snuggly-soft goes, you don’t get better than Hamleys Huggables. Measuring around 36cm, there’s a range of plush toys to choose from, including an avocado, owl, penguin and unicorn, but our top pick has to be this dino. Perfect pal for a nap.

VIEW AT HAMLEYS | WAS £20 NOW £11.55

9. Hasbro Nerf elite flip 2.0

Age suitability: 8 years + | Batteries required: No | Price: £25

With this classic Nerf gun gift you will probably fall victim to a foam dart or two over Christmas. But, it will keep all children – big and small – entertained. This one boasts back-to-back barrels that are designed to make the toy gun easier to use and can hold up to eight darts, meaning they won’t need to lose valuable time collecting their shots quite as often.

VIEW AT ARGOS | £25

10. Ralleyz warrior 3-in-1 RC

Age suitability: 4 years + | Batteries required: Yes (included) | Price: £82.99

Like Selection Boxes, Snowman on the TV and a nap after lunch; remote control cars are the essence of Christmas morning! Another small win for parents, batteries are included with this. Available in bright green, orange or blue, the Ralleyz Warrior has giant tyres that can tackle almost any obstacle. The 4-wheel drive remote control buggy comes with three interchanging heads, easy to switch out. The attachments shoot water, bubbles and darts. Exclusive to Hamleys don’t miss out!