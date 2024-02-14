Which Body Shop stores are closing? We list 199 stores as the brand goes into administration

The Body Shop is the latest high-street store that could be set to close its doors after administrators are appointed to oversee its future.

A few brands have fallen victim to the rise in online shopping, which has seen a reduction in footfall in towns and cities across the UK, causing a drop in sales. Rising energy costs aren't only impacting families, it's also crippling some companies that have premises as they struggle to meet the bills.

In recent months, shoppers have wondered which Wilko stores are closing down? while Boots store closures have taken place, and also M&S announcing plans to close stores.

The closing of Iceland stores and Argos shops closing down all in part to a harsh economic backdrop with The Body Shop owners Aurelius drafting in FRP Advisory administrators.

As the latest administration process gets underway, The Body Shop Stores will remain trading in-store and online after administrators said it will “consider all options" to find a way forward" for the iconic chain, according to The Sun.

The chain of bath, shower and beauty products was founded by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon in Brighton in 1976. It currently employs 2,000 people in the UK and FRP Advisory said that by placing the firm into the hands of administrators it “provides the stability, flexibility and security to find the best means of securing the future” of the chain.

They said: “The joint administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course.”

As we look at which stores might be affected...

Which Body Shop stores are closing and when?

All of the Body Shop's 199 stores are at risk of closure, following the latest administration announcement and it's understood that the Body Shop at Home service will close for good on February 23 affecting thousands of people. The Body Shop at Home service - which similar to Avon - has consultants demonstrate new products from their ethically sourced and naturally-based ingredient range in customer's homes or among friends and communities via Body Shop parties.

However it's not yet known when the 199 retail stores could close as a variety of options are currently being looked at to see if some of the business can be saved - including a refocus of the brand possibly targetting a market in South America.

Private equity firm Aurelius purchased The Body Shop from its previous owner Natura and Co in November in a deal worth £207 million. But just two months into its new ownership, Aurelius sold off most of the business in mainland Europe and parts of Asia.

Aurelius also owns Lloyds Pharmacy and sportsbrand Footasylum.

Below are the towns and cities in the UK which currently have The Body Shop stores...

374 Oxford Street, London

66 Oxford Street, London

Ashford

Ashford Outlet

Aylesbury

Banbury

Barnstaple

Basildon

Basilton

Basingstoke

Bath

Battersea

Bedford

Beverley

Bexleyheath

Birmingham Bullring

Birmingham New Street

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bluewater

Bluewater, Greenhithe

Bolton Market Place

Bournemouth Commercial Road

Bracknell Lexicon

Bradford Broadway

Braintree Outlet

Brent Cross Shopping Centre

Bridgend Outet

Brighton

Bristol Cabot Circus

Bristol Queens Road

Brixton

Broughton Park

Bury

Bury St Edmunds

Caledonia Park Outlet

Camarthen

Camberley

Cambridge

Cambridge Station

Cannock Outlet

Cardiff St Davids

Carlisle

Carmarthen

Castleford Outlet

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Cheshire Oaks Outlet

Chester Foregate Street

Chesterfield

Chichester

Chippenham

Cirencester

Clarks Village Outlet, Somerset

Colchester

Commercial Arcade, St Peter Port, Gurnsey

Coventry

Crawley County Mall

Cribbs Causeway

Dalton Park Outlet, Seaham

Derby Intu

Didcot

Doncaster Lakeside Outlet

Dudley

Dundee

Dunfermline

Durham

Ealing

East Kilbride

East Midlands Outlet

Eastbourne

Edinburgh Gyle

Edinburgh St James Quarter

Edinburgh Waverley Market

Enfield

Epsom

Exeter

Fareham

Farnborough

Fleetwood Outlet

Foyleside, Derry

Glasgow Braehead

Glasgow Fort

Glasgow Silverburn

Glasgow St Enoch

Glasgow Station

Gloucester

Grimsby

Guildford High Street

Gunwharf Outlet, Portsmouth

Halifax

Harlow

Harrogate

Harrow

Hastings

Hatfield Outlet

Hempstead Valley

Hereford Commercial Street

High Wycombe

Horsham

Hounslow Treaty Centre

Hove

Hull

Huddersfield

Ilford

Isle of Wight

Islington

Kendal

Kings Lynn

Kings Street, St Helier, Jersey

Kingston-Upon-Thames

Lancaster

Leamington Spa

Leeds Briggate

Leeds White Rose

Leicester High Cross

Lichfield

Lincoln Waterside

Liverpool One

Liverpool Street Station

Livingston Outlet

London Bridge

Loughborough

Luton

Macclesfield

Maidstone

Manchester Arndale

Manchester Royal Exchange

Meadowhall High Street

MediaCity UK, Manchester

Middlesborough

Milton Keynes

Morpeth

Newcastle Eldon Square

Newton Abbott

Northampton

Norwich

Nottingham Bridlesmith Gate

Nuneaton

Oldham

One New Change Shopping Centre, London

Oxford Westgate

Perth

Peterborough Queensgate

Petty Curry, Cambridge

Platinum Mall, Gateshead

Plymouth

Poole

Portsmouth

Preson

Preston

Reading

Regent Street, London

Romford

Rushen Lakes

Sailsbury

Sheffield

Shrewsbury

Solihull

Southampton

Southend

Spalding Outlet

St Albans

Stafford

Staines

Standstead Airside

Stockport

Stratford Upon Avon

Sunderland

Surrey Quays Shopping Centre

Sutton

Swansea

Swindon Outlet

Talke Hanley Outlet, Stoke-on-rent

Taunton

Telford

Thurrock

Trafford Park

Trowbridge

Truro

Tunbridge Wells

Uxbridge Market Square

Victoria Square Shopping Centre, Belfast

Wakefield Trinity Walk

Walthamstow

Warrington

Watford

Wembley Outlet

Whiteley Village Shopping Centre, Fareham

Wigan

Wimbledon

Winchester

Windsor

Woking

Wolverhampton

Worcester

Worthing

York Coppergate

York Outlet

