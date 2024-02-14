Which Body Shop stores are closing? We list 199 stores as the brand goes into administration
Another High Street store could be set to close its doors, here's which ones are affected
The Body Shop is the latest high-street store that could be set to close its doors after administrators are appointed to oversee its future.
A few brands have fallen victim to the rise in online shopping, which has seen a reduction in footfall in towns and cities across the UK, causing a drop in sales. Rising energy costs aren't only impacting families, it's also crippling some companies that have premises as they struggle to meet the bills.
In recent months, shoppers have wondered which Wilko stores are closing down? while Boots store closures have taken place, and also M&S announcing plans to close stores.
The closing of Iceland stores and Argos shops closing down all in part to a harsh economic backdrop with The Body Shop owners Aurelius drafting in FRP Advisory administrators.
As the latest administration process gets underway, The Body Shop Stores will remain trading in-store and online after administrators said it will “consider all options" to find a way forward" for the iconic chain, according to The Sun.
The chain of bath, shower and beauty products was founded by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon in Brighton in 1976. It currently employs 2,000 people in the UK and FRP Advisory said that by placing the firm into the hands of administrators it “provides the stability, flexibility and security to find the best means of securing the future” of the chain.
They said: “The joint administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course.”
As we look at which stores might be affected...
Which Body Shop stores are closing and when?
All of the Body Shop's 199 stores are at risk of closure, following the latest administration announcement and it's understood that the Body Shop at Home service will close for good on February 23 affecting thousands of people. The Body Shop at Home service - which similar to Avon - has consultants demonstrate new products from their ethically sourced and naturally-based ingredient range in customer's homes or among friends and communities via Body Shop parties.
However it's not yet known when the 199 retail stores could close as a variety of options are currently being looked at to see if some of the business can be saved - including a refocus of the brand possibly targetting a market in South America.
Private equity firm Aurelius purchased The Body Shop from its previous owner Natura and Co in November in a deal worth £207 million. But just two months into its new ownership, Aurelius sold off most of the business in mainland Europe and parts of Asia.
Aurelius also owns Lloyds Pharmacy and sportsbrand Footasylum.
Below are the towns and cities in the UK which currently have The Body Shop stores...
- 374 Oxford Street, London
- 66 Oxford Street, London
- Ashford
- Ashford Outlet
- Aylesbury
- Banbury
- Barnstaple
- Basildon
- Basilton
- Basingstoke
- Bath
- Battersea
- Bedford
- Beverley
- Bexleyheath
- Birmingham Bullring
- Birmingham New Street
- Blackburn
- Blackpool
- Bluewater
- Bluewater, Greenhithe
- Bolton Market Place
- Bournemouth Commercial Road
- Bracknell Lexicon
- Bradford Broadway
- Braintree Outlet
- Brent Cross Shopping Centre
- Bridgend Outet
- Brighton
- Bristol Cabot Circus
- Bristol Queens Road
- Brixton
- Broughton Park
- Bury
- Bury St Edmunds
- Caledonia Park Outlet
- Camarthen
- Camberley
- Cambridge
- Cambridge Station
- Cannock Outlet
- Cardiff St Davids
- Carlisle
- Carmarthen
- Castleford Outlet
- Chelmsford
- Cheltenham
- Cheshire Oaks Outlet
- Chester Foregate Street
- Chesterfield
- Chichester
- Chippenham
- Cirencester
- Clarks Village Outlet, Somerset
- Colchester
- Commercial Arcade, St Peter Port, Gurnsey
- Coventry
- Crawley County Mall
- Cribbs Causeway
- Dalton Park Outlet, Seaham
- Derby Intu
- Didcot
- Doncaster Lakeside Outlet
- Dudley
- Dundee
- Dunfermline
- Durham
- Ealing
- East Kilbride
- East Midlands Outlet
- Eastbourne
- Edinburgh Gyle
- Edinburgh St James Quarter
- Edinburgh Waverley Market
- Enfield
- Epsom
- Exeter
- Fareham
- Farnborough
- Fleetwood Outlet
- Foyleside, Derry
- Glasgow Braehead
- Glasgow Fort
- Glasgow Silverburn
- Glasgow St Enoch
- Glasgow Station
- Gloucester
- Grimsby
- Guildford High Street
- Gunwharf Outlet, Portsmouth
- Halifax
- Harlow
- Harrogate
- Harrow
- Hastings
- Hatfield Outlet
- Hempstead Valley
- Hereford Commercial Street
- High Wycombe
- Horsham
- Hounslow Treaty Centre
- Hove
- Hull
- Huddersfield
- Ilford
- Isle of Wight
- Islington
- Kendal
- Kings Lynn
- Kings Street, St Helier, Jersey
- Kingston-Upon-Thames
- Lancaster
- Leamington Spa
- Leeds Briggate
- Leeds White Rose
- Leicester High Cross
- Lichfield
- Lincoln Waterside
- Liverpool One
- Liverpool Street Station
- Livingston Outlet
- London Bridge
- Loughborough
- Luton
- Macclesfield
- Maidstone
- Manchester Arndale
- Manchester Royal Exchange
- Meadowhall High Street
- MediaCity UK, Manchester
- Middlesborough
- Milton Keynes
- Morpeth
- Newcastle Eldon Square
- Newton Abbott
- Northampton
- Norwich
- Nottingham Bridlesmith Gate
- Nuneaton
- Oldham
- One New Change Shopping Centre, London
- Oxford Westgate
- Perth
- Peterborough Queensgate
- Petty Curry, Cambridge
- Platinum Mall, Gateshead
- Plymouth
- Poole
- Portsmouth
- Preson
- Preston
- Reading
- Regent Street, London
- Romford
- Rushen Lakes
- Sailsbury
- Sheffield
- Shrewsbury
- Solihull
- Southampton
- Southend
- Spalding Outlet
- St Albans
- Stafford
- Staines
- Standstead Airside
- Stockport
- Stratford Upon Avon
- Sunderland
- Surrey Quays Shopping Centre
- Sutton
- Swansea
- Swindon Outlet
- Talke Hanley Outlet, Stoke-on-rent
- Taunton
- Telford
- Thurrock
- Trafford Park
- Trowbridge
- Truro
- Tunbridge Wells
- Uxbridge Market Square
- Victoria Square Shopping Centre, Belfast
- Wakefield Trinity Walk
- Walthamstow
- Warrington
- Watford
- Wembley Outlet
- Whiteley Village Shopping Centre, Fareham
- Wigan
- Wimbledon
- Winchester
- Windsor
- Woking
- Wolverhampton
- Worcester
- Worthing
- York Coppergate
- York Outlet
In other family news, it's not all doom and gloom, Wilko stores reopening: The full list of shops returning to the high street and which Shoezone stores are closing down? Full list and update.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is a Senior Family Writer for GoodtoKnow and has more than 16 years years of experience. She specialises in royal family news, including the latest activities of Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet. She also covers the latest government, health and charity advice for families. Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism, and gained her NCTJ and NCE qualifications. During her career, she’s also written for Woman, Woman's Own, Woman&Home, and Woman's Weekly as well as Heat magazine, Bang Showbiz - and the Scunthorpe Telegraph. When she's not covering family news, you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories (including award-winning scarecrows!)
-
-
Princess Charlotte's name is full of hidden tributes to Royal Family - did you notice them all?
From King Charles III to Carole Middleton, everyone gets a mention in Charlotte's name
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
‘I’m a psychologist – here are 5 tips to help kids stand up for themselves’
Confident and assertive children are secure in their identity and able to solve problems
By Daniella Gray Published