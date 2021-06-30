Best cake turntables for 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A helpful tool for icing and decorating cakes, here are the 12 best cake turntables available to buy online. Featuring turntables from John Lewis, Lakeland, Hobbycraft, and more.



A cake turntable is a helpful cake decorating tool. It’s a stand that you can put a cake on and easily spin. It’s helpful when icing cakes because you can rotate the cake with a smooth movement. This means if you’re spreading icing on the side, or piping a design you don’t have any jolted movements that could cause imperfections.

Wedding cake designer and Great British Bake Off: The Professionals contestant, Keiron George, suggests choosing a sturdy and heavy cake turntable as this will give more stability. He says “If you can source a metal one, that’s what I would recommend, especially when it comes to making heavier cakes. Not only will a heavy-duty turntable be better for icing large cakes. If you are regularly decorating cakes it will also last well.”

Keiron continues; “Choose a model that rotates smoothly and easily as you don’t want a wobbly movement that could cause the icing to be uneven. Consider the height. The turntable should elevate the cake to a height that it’s comfortable to decorate it at. Consider your height and where you enjoy working. If you prefer to decorate cakes sat at the kitchen table, for example, then choose a lower model.”

Here’s our round-up of the very best cake turntables available to buy online…

PME Tilting Cake Decorating Icing Turntable

This turntable has a smooth turning mechanism, which would make decorating a Victoria sponge a doddle. It also has the ability to tilt making decorating the top of the cake easier. But don’t worry the cake won’t be slipping off as the non-slip surface will hold it in place.

Dimensions: Diamiter 23cm. Height 14cm

VIEW AT LAKELAND | £23.99

Lakeland Baking Set with Turntable & Icing Nozzles

This is the best cake turntable for cake decorating beginners. The kit contains two palette knives, three scrapers for creating smooth and textured sides, a reusable piping bag and 6 small piping nozzles great for intricate designs.

Dimensions: Diameter 30cm

VIEW AT LAKELAND | £24.99

John Lewis & Partners Professional Stainless Steel Cake Decorating Turntable

Not only does this one look chic, it’s also sturdy and well made. It’s pretty heafty too, weighing almost 2kg, as it’s made from stainless steel. It is also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Dimensions: Diameter 34cm. Height 16cm

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS | £28

Wilko 28cm Cake Decorating Turntable

At just £6 this turntable is the cheapest on the list. It’s not the most heavyweight and is smaller than some of the more expensive options, but great for a light icing project, like icing a batch of your favourite cupcake recipe.

Dimensions: Diameter 28cm. Height 7.5cm

VIEW AT WILKO | £6

Tala Tilting Icing Turntable

This cake turntable from Tala is a great value option. As well as revolving it tilts so icing cakes and creating elaborate piped effects with royal icing, for example, is so easy.

Dimensions: Diameter 26cm. Height 14cm

VIEW AT DUNELM | £15

Ateco Aluminum Revolving Cake Decorating Stand

A smart-looking professional quality cake turntable with a smooth rotation. It’s sturdy and is bound to last for ages. It works just as well used as a cake stand to display your best chocolate cake recipe.

Dimensions: Diameter 30.5cm. Height 10.2cm

VIEW AT AMAZON | £57.05

Ateco Plastic Turntable and Base

Like the option above this is also from the reliable professional cake decorating specialists Ateco. However, as it’s made from plastic and is slightly smaller so it’s a cheaper option. It comes was a nifty non-stick pad to stop your cake from sliding when turning on the turntable.

Dimensions: Diameter 31.8cm. Height 8.9cm

VIEW AT AMAZON | £24.19

Lakeland Icing Turntable

A basic and good value option with great customer reviews. This cake turntable is not very tall. But one reviewer pointed out that this is ideal if you are planning on chilling the cake on it in the fridge as it’s not too high to fit.

It doesn’t come with a non-stick surface to stop the cake from slipping. But this can be easily remedied by placing the cake on a cake board on a piece of Non Slip Fabric Shelf & Surface Liner.

Dimensions: Diameter 28cm

VIEW AT LAKELAND | £11.99

Hobbycraft Round Cake Decorating Turntable

This is a top-rated product on the Hobbycraft site. It is reasonably priced and lightweight. Ideal for occasional use. We also think the design is retro, so extra points for that.

Dimensions: Diameter 26.5cm. Height 12cm

VIEW AT HOBBYCRAFT | £13

Tala Icing Turntable

This is a recreation of a very simple and lightweight vintage 1950s Tala design. This is actually the cake turntable that we have at home. It’s quite basic, but we love it because it’s very compact to store and lightweight. It is however a little on the wobbly side but does the job.

Dimensions: Diameter 23cm. Height 6.5cm

VIEW AT AMAZON | £8.53

PME Icing Turntable

This is not the most attractive of the cake turntables on our list, but it’s a practical choice as it’s easy to use and clean and has a good grip on top so there is no worry of your lemon drizzle cake slipping as you decorate it. PME is a very reputable brand name in the cake decorating world.

Dimensions: Diameter 23cm. Height 8cm

VIEW AT NISBETS | £16.78

Wilton High and Low Cake Turntable

This one is a smart design as you are able to adjust the height. Making it easy to decorate both short and tall cakes.

Dimensions: Diameter 32.5cm. Height 8.9cm

VIEW AT AMAZON | £25.13

