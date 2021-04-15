21 easy cake decorating ideas and toppings

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve got lots of inspirational ways to decorate a cake at home. We’ve included how to decorate a cake with icing sugar, how to decorate a cake with marzipan as well as how to decorate it simply with marshmallows.

If you’re looking for cake decorating ideas and toppings, we’re here to help. From royal icing to buttercream, from desiccated coconut to fruit, we’ve got plenty to choose from.

This collection includes simple, easy methods and techniques. Most of them are budget-friendly and ideal for decorating a variety of different cakes including classic Victoria sponge cake, chocolate cake, and lemon drizzle cake to name a few.

Decorating a cake doesn’t have to take hours on end. Our Kids Kitchen vlogger, Sarah demonstrates, in the video above, three simple cake decorating designs for kids. Simply by using cookie cutters and sprinkles, writing icing, and marshmallows, she transforms them into showstopping cakes.

So whether you’re looking for kids birthday cakes or just want to jazz up your usual cake decorating techniques, see more of our easy cake decorating inspiration below…

How to decorate a cake: Easy cake decorating ideas

