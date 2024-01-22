I've tried and tested the best caterpillar cakes for your kid's birthday party - and you won't believe the favourite (hint: it's not Colin)
Wondering which supermarket sells the best caterpillar cake for your little ones' birthday party? I've taste tested them all...
Forget Cuthbert versus Colin, I've tried and tasted caterpillar cakes from not only Aldi and M&S but four other supermarkets too, and you'll be surprised which was my overall favourite.
Throwing a kids' birthday party can be rather stressful, from booking a venue to deciding which kids' party food ideas to pick, from presents to the guest list - it's never-ending, and that's where buying a shop-bought birthday cake can come in handy - especially if your little one is a fan of a chocolate caterpillar cake.
Over the years as a food writer, I have tried and tasted hundreds of food and drink products and consider myself a firm but fair critic. I worked in the Future Test Kitchen for nearly four years and helped to judge and coordinate a range of taste tests including the annual Easter and Christmas taste tests we feature on GoodtoKnow. So when I was asked to taste-test all the supermarket caterpillar cakes, I knew I’d be able to offer some useful insights when it came to choosing the best birthday cakes for kids as well as helping the parents out there make that big decision as to what caterpillar cake to buy for their little ones' birthday.
Now, how did I go about testing all these chocolate Swiss rolls I hear you ask? Well, I tasted a slice from each cake blind, which was the biggest factor in determining the overall winner. Once the winner was decided based on flavour, I cross-referenced notes I had taken on the cost, appearance, and serving size of each cake - and ta-dah, my winner was decided.
RRP: £8.50 | Serves: 12 | Order: Online or in-store
A smooth chocolate finish and a delicious chocolate sponge made this cake stand out above the rest. Cecil the caterpillar cake from Waitrose won the title for best supermarket caterpillar cake in my taste test and I rated it highly for the decorative finish too.
RRP: £5.49 | Serves: 12 | Order: Instore and online for Click & Collect orders
Cuthbert was the runner-up in the blind taste test and also turned out to be the cheapest of all the cakes. It serves 12 which is more than the original cake from M&S and had a better flavour compared to Colin too. Even the adults will want a slice of this one.
RRP: £8 | Serves: 12 | Order: Online or in-store
A tasty chocolate sponge that serves 12. And if you don't like white chocolate, Letty is the caterpillar cake for you as the facial features and feet are made with fondant. We liked the expression on this caterpillar's face too, especially the adorable red nose - certainly one to make the kids smile.
RRP: £7.50 | Serves: 12 | Order: Online or in-store
Slinky was named the most generous when it came to decorations. With a white chocolate drizzle, white chocolate feet, an orange icing face, mini crunchy coated chocolates, and lots of sweet, fruity sugar crunchy bits too - every slice promises something special.
RRP: £9 (£8.50 from Ocado) | Serves: 10 | Order: In-store or online via Ocado
The original caterpillar cake Britain first fell in love with. Although the cake wasn't the tastiest, the white chocolate face and feet were scored the best compared to the other caterpillars and is still an iconic buy for those who want a taste of the original come party time.
RRP: £7.50 | Serves: 14 | Order: Online or in-store
A melt-in-the-mouth chocolate sponge texture kept this caterpillar cake in the running. Sainsbury's Wiggles Caterpillar Cake has the capacity to serve the most people and has the least calories per slice. It also looks the closest to a classic Colin but with the addition of some fun sprinkles.
Best supermarket caterpillar cakes: tried and tested
Waitrose Cecil The Caterpillar Cake
Best supermarket caterpillar cake
RRP: £8.50 | Serves: 12 | Weight: 706g | Order: Online or in-store
Cecil won the blind taste test and was also one of the best-finished cakes in terms of decoration and appearance. This cake had nine layers alternating from cake to buttercream and they were impressively even.
The distribution of buttercream filling was also very consistent and gave a very satisfying swirl cross-section when sliced. Of all the cakes, Cecil had the least-dry texture which I think was in part thanks to all the layers.
The chocolate coating was smooth and neatly finished with an attractive drizzle of white chocolate across the top and sides. I used a serrated knife and it was easy to achieve clean slices with most of the chocolate coating staying intact and stuck to the cake.
I liked the white chocolate face and thought the tongue was cheeky and playful. The detailing on the eyes was nice, although I personally would have preferred chocolate as I don’t enjoy icing or sugar decorations as much.
The crunchy coated chocolates on the top were distributed in a three-two formation and added a nice bit of texture. I would have liked it if there were more of these as it didn’t feel very generous.
