I’ve tried and tested the best rainbow cakes for your kid’s birthday party - and two popular supermarkets stood out above the rest

The kids' party food ideas have been decided, the goodie bags are packed, and the soft play venue has been booked months in advance - but what about a birthday cake?! If you’re still undecided about which birthday cake to buy your little one for their special day, we (me and my kids, that is) have tried and tested a range of different rainbow cakes from various supermarkets to find the best of the best.
When it comes to choosing the best birthday cakes for kids, my go-to is to make my own birthday cake - be it a rainbow cake from scratch or a DIY caterpillar cake. I really do like baking my own and watching my kids’ faces light up when they see the hard work I’ve put in. However, sometimes there is no time for playing Mary Berry or slaving away in the kitchen for hours and a shopbought cake is the answer.
Being Food Editor on GoodtoKnow for well over 10 years means that I have a wealth of knowledge when it comes to compiling a list of the best birthday cakes and in this roundup, each and every cake has been ordered, sampled, and reviewed by yours truly. Of course, everyone's taste buds are different but I like cake. I like to bake cake, eat cake and I’m a bit of a cake snob (there, I said it) so you can trust that what I’ve chosen is going to be quality and good value for money too as kids' party planning is all about keeping to that budget… she says.
Best rainbow birthday cakes - quick list
RRP: £14.50 | Serves: 12-16 | Available: 3 days to collect
The raspberry jam filling stole the show for this cake making the overall cake sponge super moist, fruity in flavour, and soft in texture. A different take on the usual rainbow layers as this one includes a green layer which surprised us.
RRP: £14 | Serves: 20 | Available: Online and instore
It’s big, bright and brilliant. A good value-for-money cake that isn’t too sweet or too heavy on the buttercream. A great base cake for those who want to personalise or add their own flair to a shopbought cake.
RRP: £16 | Serves: 8 | Available: Online via Ocado
Don’t be deceived by this small rainbow layer cake, it certainly packs a punch of sweet flavour thanks to the creamy, smooth, vanilla-infused buttercream. A super sweet flavour with defined rainbow layers.
RRP: £14.50 | Serves: 10 | Available: Online and instore
For smaller gatherings, this cake serves 10 but still has distinct rainbow layers with plenty of colour. The vanilla buttercream coating and filling dominate on flavour certainly making it ideal for those with a serious sweet tooth.
RRP: £15 | Serves: 16 | Available: Online and instore
This eye-catching rainbow cake certainly doesn’t disappoint when it comes to decoration and has an overall homemade look about it. A combination of raspberry jam and a vibrant blue buttercream layer sandwiches each coloured sponge together making it a super sweet option.
RRP: £16 | Serves: 16 | Available: Online via Ocado
The rainbow cake alternative, this cake has the ‘wow’ factor thanks to its immaculate pastel buttercream topping. The plain Madeira sponge is soft and moist and pairs nicely with the pastel-coloured buttercream inside.
Best supermarket rainbow birthday cakes
Morrisons Rainbow Celebration Cake
RRP: £14.50 | Serves: 12-16 | Available: 3 days to collect
The Morrisons Rainbow Celebration Cake certainly got us all talking not just because of the sprinkle-tastic appearance but the raspberry jam filling too as most rainbow cakes we tried opted for vanilla buttercream filling. The raspberry jam added a lovely, fruity taste to the cake, and the sponge itself was moist with a soft, spongey texture.
When I cut into the layers however I was a little underwhelmed by the colours as they weren’t as bright and vibrant as some of the other cakes, however saying that my kids were delighted to see a green layer, which none of the other cakes had. The buttercream used to coat the cake and hold the sprinkles in place was minimal meaning the cake wasn’t overly sweet, leaving the raspberry jam flavour to dominate in each bite.
My six-year-old said: “I like the jam, it’s tasty. A very good cake and the green layer is very cool. This is my favourite cake. Can I have another slice?”
Morrisons Rainbow Celebration Cake - £14.50 - Morrisons
The BAKERY at ASDA Rainbow Jazzie Cake
RRP: £14 | Serves: 20 | Available: Online and instore
Asda’s Rainbow Jazzie Cake ticked a lot of boxes for me. Firstly it was big, and certainly a good size for slicing up and adding to party bags - I cut it into 20 ‘squares’ instead of triangular slices and felt like there was plenty of cake to share with this one.
And at £14, it’s one of the best value-for-money cakes in this taste test. The sponge was light, with subtle vanilla flavour thanks to the buttercream, colourful layers evenly baked, and sprinkles that gave it the ‘wow’ factor. Plus it wasn’t too heavy on the icing either so wasn’t overly sweet. The other thing I liked about this cake is that it’s a great base for those who like to add their own flare as the top could easily be personalised with cake toppers, numbered candles, etc.
My four-year-old said: “It’s such a big cake covered in so many sprinkles - look at all of them…one, two, three, four, five... 1,074! I love the sprinkles. Wow. The pink layer is my favourite.”