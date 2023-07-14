4 ingredients and just 3 minutes to make these air fryer pizza rolls, and they're "great to make with the kids this summer"

If you're looking for things to make with your kids this summer - or a new snack to try in their lunchbox when you send them off to summer clubs - these air fryer pizza rolls are just as easy to make as they are tasty.

If you've invested in one of the best air fryers in recent months then you'll probably already know that there's a seemingly infinite number of foods you can cook in an air fryer. It feels like every day another TikTok user comes up with a genius new air fryer recipe - and thank goodness they do, because cooking for the family is now a whole lot easier.

Our latest favourite air fryer hack comes from Lorraine - aka healthyfitbella on TikTok - who's discovered that you only need four ingredients to make easy pizza rolls in your air fryer, and she promises they're "great to make with the kids this summer".

Using just bread, pizza sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni, Lorraine filmed herself making the simple snack in less than four minutes. She says, "If you're looking for something really simple and really tasty to make with the kids this summer, either for lunch at home or to pack for summer camps in their lunchbox, then these pizza rolls are perfect."

The video has earned over five million views and 340,000 likes for the easy recipe, to which Lorraine adds, "Try not to eat them yourself, because they are so good!"

How to make pizza rolls in an air fryer

Ingredients

Sliced bread

Pizza sauce or tomato puree

Grated mozzarella

Optional: pepperoni, ham or other fillings of choice

Method

Cut the crusts off each slice of bread and roll out with a rolling pin Top with pizza sauce or tomato puree, mozzarella and pepperoni, ham, or your choice of topping Roll up each slice of bread and top with more pizza sauce and mozzarella Air fry at 200C for 3-4 minutes

Lorraine's followers were impressed with the hack, with one commenting on the video, "These look lush," while another said, "That’s such a great idea!"

Others shared how they would make the hack their own, with one user writing, "These but with puff pastry," and someone else writing, "Use egg roll wrappers instead….much better!" You can buy these egg rolls in many supermarkets or make them yourself using flour and egg.

Another added, "Just made these for my toddler but used string cheese and he loved making/eating them."

If you're looking for more air fryer hacks, here's how to make cinnamon doughnuts in an air fryer, and these air fryer sausage rolls are 'better than Greggs'. Plus, fans have been going crazy for Mrs Hinch's air-fried cheese string recipe.