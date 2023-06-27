Cheese strings in an air fryer? Fans are calling Mrs Hinch's two-ingredient air fryer hack 'amazing'

Mrs Hinch's latest viral video - with over 3.5 million views - has her fans praising this air fryer hack, which uses cheese strings as a surprising ingredient.

Instagram influencer Sophie Hinchcliffe is one of many internet sensations that has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon, and the popularity of these handy kitchen devices is showing no sign of slowing down. There are just so many foods you can cook in an air fryer, which is why foodies everywhere are looking to get their hands on the best air fryers and air fryer cookbooks.

And in one of her recent videos, Sophie Hinchcliffe (aka Mrs Hinch) has added to the ever-growing list of air fryer hacks we need to try. She uses just one tortilla wrap and two cheese strings to make this super easy snack, which she then served with sweet chilli dip - yum!

How to make cheese string wraps in an air fryer

Take one large wrap and cut it in half. Place one cheese string on each half of the wrap and roll them up. Brush the top of the wrap with oil and sprinkle with mixed herbs. Place the rolls in the air fryer for 10 minutes at 180°C. Once cooked, but into bit-sized portions and serve with sweet chilli sauce.

Mrs Hinch - who has earned over four million followers for the cleaning, cooking and parenting hacks she posts on Instagram - wrote in the video's caption, "Because I’m fully sucked in to any Airfryer hack that involves cheese".

And her fans were equally impressed by the simple hack, with one writing under the video, "Ooh I love these!!" while another user who tried the hack said, "Yummy! Dipped in some tomato soup!"

Even those who aren't fans of cheese strings were approving of the hack, with many saying they planned to give it a go with another type of cheese. One user also suggested, "Switch out the oil and herbs for garlic butter".

Instagram users without air fryers were hooked too, with one writing underneath the post, "Ok.. you got me.. I need an air fryer", while another said, "Now I’m here for this! Going to have to get an air fryer. They look so delish."

If you've been thinking about investing in the popular kitchen gadget, our Features Writer, Ellie Hutchings, can recommend the Ninja Air Fryer Max, which she recently put to the test. She said: "You can cook whole meals for several people using this air fryer - and you can even bake desserts in it too. The range of cooking modes means there are pretty much limitless options in terms of what recipes you can try."

