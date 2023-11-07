This viral recipe promises to be "the easiest soup you'll make in your life" - and believe it or not, it's made in an air fryer
Did you know you can make soup in your air fryer in just 20 minutes?
One Instagram user has revealed how you can make soup in just 20 minutes with this air fryer hack. [feel like this intro could reflect the 'believe it or not in the headline a little more]
The popularity of air fryers is showing no sign of waning, and if you're thinking of gifting one of the best air fryers to a loved one for Christmas - or just investing in one for yourself - you're not the only one. These handy kitchen devices make for a great present, because not only are they easy to use and cheap to run, there's a never-ending list of foods you can cook in an air fryer.
And believe it or not, included in that list is soup. Home cook and content creator Nathan Anthony - aka