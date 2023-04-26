I tried the air fryer bagels hack - and now it's my favorite lunch

Did you know you can make bagels in an air fryer? I put one viral recipe to the test and now I'm never going back...

If you've invested in an air fryer recently then you're certainly not alone. Interest in these handy kitchen gadgets has soared in recent months, thanks to their ease of use, quick cooking time, and energy efficiency too. Plus, air fryers are a healthy alternative (opens in new tab) to deep fat frying and there are so many foods you can cook in an air fryer (opens in new tab) - you only need to take one look at the best air fryer cookbooks (opens in new tab) for that to become clear.

Their popularity has led TikTok users around the world to share their favorite hacks and recipes using these sought-after kitchen appliances, and Arman Liew - aka @thebigmansworld_official (opens in new tab) - has shared one particularly enticing recipe for air fryer bagels. The best part? You only need two ingredients.

I'm still pretty new to my air fryer, and so far it's mostly been used to make two staples in my diet: chips and crispy tofu. But I love bagels - especially when they're freshly baked - and the thought of being able to make them for myself in just 10 minutes was too good an opportunity to pass up. So here's what happened when I gave this hack a go.

How to make bagels in an air fryer

Arman, who is a two-time cookbook author and has over one million followers on his Instagram account (opens in new tab) where he shares further recipe inspiration, described his two-ingredient recipe as "magic".

All you need is yogurt and self-raising flour to make homemade bagels in just 10 minutes, and Arman says they can easily be made dairy-free too, by using a yogurt alternative.

Ingredients

For eight bagels:

1 3/4 cups self rising flour

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon butter melted

Optional: 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Method

Mix the flour and yogurt in a large bowl to form a dough, adjusting the quantities as needed. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead several times. Separate the dough into eight equal portions and roll them into a long, sausage shape. Connect the two ends to form a bagel. Line your air fryer with parchment paper and place the bagels in the air fryer basket. Brush the top of each bagel with the melted butter and sprinkle sesame seeds on top. Air fry the bagels at 180C/350F for 10 minutes, or until golden on top.

I quartered the recipe and made just two bagels when testing this out, and the advice I would give to anyone else trying it is to make all eight, because you won't be disappointed.

It took less than five minutes to make the dough and - unlike making bagels with a traditional recipe - air fryer bagels don't need any time to prove, so they're perfect for making a quick snack or lunch, or if you need to grab something to eat before you rush out.

(Image credit: Future)

And you don't have to eat them straight away, you can make up a whole batch of air fryer bagels and save them for later. While it's certainly nice to have the luxury of freshly baked bagels whenever you want them, I left one of mine to cool before topping with peanut butter and eating as a late afternoon snack, and it was just as tasty as the one I ate fresh.

And though this recipe certainly isn't bagels as most of us know them - there's no yeast, no water bath, and you don't need to leave the dough to rise - for less than 15 minutes of prep and cooking time, they're a worthwhile substitute. And if you're anything like me and don't enjoy spending hours in the kitchen, air fryer bagels are definitely worth a try.

I'll be making these again, and plan to try a few twists on it too - with cinnamon and raisins, or cheese and mixed herbs - and I can't wait to make freshly-made bagels a regular part of my day.

