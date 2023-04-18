Air fryer chicken goujons with pineapple

These delicious air fryer chicken goujons are so simple to make at home taking 40 minutes to prepare and cook.

Tender chicken goujons coated in a golden, lightly spiced paprika and garlic infused breadcrumb coating with a hint of pineapple juice. The pineapple in this recipe adds a sweetness to the dish, but works well with the chicken alongside the fresh red pepper, onion and coriander salsa. A light dinner that can be made in an air fryer in just five quick and easy steps.

Ingredients

2 large chicken breasts – approx. 500g

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp drained pineapple juice (from a can of Del Monte® Pineapple Slices)

1 tsp paprika

1 garlic clove, crushed

Salt and pepper

50g breadcrumbs

For the salsa:

1 can (435g) Del Monte® Pineapple Slices, drained and juice reserved

2 red peppers, diced

1 medium to large onion, finely chopped

4 tbsp coriander, finely chopped

For the yogurt dip:

150g natural yogurt

1 tbsp drained pineapple juice (from your can of Del Monte® Pineapple Slices)

Salt and pepper

To serve:

1 gem lettuce, shredded

8 small tortilla wraps

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Cut each chicken breast into 8 even size strips, whisk together the olive oil, reserved pineapple juice, paprika, garlic and season with salt and pepper, then stir in the chicken pieces and leave in the fridge for 30 minutes to marinade. Dice the Del Monte® Pineapple Slices, place in a bowl, add the red pepper, onion and coriander and stir to combine. In a separate bowl stir the pineapple juice into the yoghurt and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set both aside. Spread the breadcrumbs onto a large plate and season with salt and pepper. Toss each chicken strip in the breadcrumbs, ensuring all sides are evenly coated. Brush the base of the air fryer crisp basket with a little oil, then add the chicken strips in a single layer and cook at 200°C for 10 minutes, turning over after 5 minutes. You may need to do this in batches, depending on the size of your air fryer. Warm the tortillas according to packet instructions then serve alongside the goujons, salsa, yogurt and lettuce.

Top tips for making air fryer chicken goujons

If you're making this recipe using fresh pineapple, instead of tinned, you can use 2tbsp of water instead of pineapple juice when making the breadcrumb coating. It won't be as sweet but would work just as well.

You might also like...